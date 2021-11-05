ALBUQUERQUE
Whatever Mike Wissman wishes, he makes come true.
Alex Waggoner can attest to that.
When the Santa Fe High boys soccer teammates played for the elite club team New Mexico Rush ’04, Wissman said it would win the New Mexico Cup. Several months later, it came true.
When the 2021 soccer season began for Santa Fe High in August, Wissman told his teammates they would win the Class 5A championship. On Friday night at the UNM Soccer Complex, the dream materialized into a blue-trophy reality.
Waggoner, the star junior forward, capped one of the greatest scoring seasons in state history with all four goals for the Demons. Meanwhile, fullback Silas Ropp made a save of a lifetime in overtime that helped Santa Fe High survive Albuquerque Sandia’s attempt to ruin Wissman’s preseason proclamation.
When Waggoner ripped a shot into the lower left corner of the goal in the 89th minute, the Demons proved Wissman prescient with a 4-3 win.
And Waggoner, who yielded to no defense in collecting 73 goals, bowed to Wissman’s superior knowledge.
“Anything he says comes true,” Waggoner said, nodding toward a bowed-over Wissman, who was still recovering from 89 minutes of body-aching, spirit-breaking intensity to speak his statement into existence.
Wissman, though, said it wasn’t hard to make a bold statement when he knew Waggoner, who had started since he was an eighth grader at Taos, was transferring to Santa Fe High.
“I don’t know, it just felt right,” Wissman said before cracking up in laughter. “Come on, I knew [Waggoner] was coming.”
It was the first state title for the program, which also came in its first official state finals appearance. Santa Fe High (22-1) played in two finals in 1978 and 1979 when the sport was not sanctioned by the New Mexico Activities Association.
Waggoner’s final score of the season was one part hustle, one part magic trick. He tried to collect a thru ball from Ivan Lozano near the top of the box, but it bounced away from him. He chased it down, and with the defense converging on him, Waggoner feigned a pass to a charging Matthias Sayer down the left flank.
It was enough of a fake that the defense zigged left, and Waggoner zagged right, giving him the space he needed. He never even looked at his shot as it bounced past Sandia goalkeeper Jonathon Woods and nestled into the net.
Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said while Waggoner earned the spotlight, it wouldn’t have happened if not for the team play that made it happen.
“The only reason that goal scored was because we had wing players joining the attack,” Eadie said. “They distracted Sandia’s defense just enough so he could fake, cut in and make a beautiful shot.”
While Waggoner did not watch his final piece of magic, he noticed the onrush of about a half-dozen teammates ready to swarm him in championship relief.
“It was a little scary, a little scary,” Waggoner said. “But it was the best feeling in the world.”
But the Demons’ title hopes weren’t just pinned on Waggoner’s scoring touch and dazzling soccer skills. It took a back line that was underrated for much of the season — and overwhelmed in the the first half by the Matadors — to keep Santa Fe High in the match.
Waggoner’s championship goal took a backseat to Ropp’s furious rush to the goal in order to knock Christian Baker’s slow roller to an open net away from the goal line. Baker had flipped the shot past onrushing Demons goalkeeper Ethan Earnest, but it didn’t have enough pace to beat Ropp from kicking it out of harm’s way.
Ropp said the ball was maybe a foot away from becoming Sandia’s golden goal. “I knew I had to cover the goal, and if I let it in, we weren’t winning,” Ropp said. “I couldn’t let it happen. I was just thinking, ‘Do not miss. Do not miss the ball.’ ”
That play belied a harried performance by the back line, which played with a nervous energy that had the foursome playing over its head.
It took Sandia (18-4) three minutes to crack the Demons’ back line when Nicholas Moralde crossed a pass into the box that defender Oliver Miller tried to clear, but his header went to Baker. The forward headed under Earnest’s diving attempt for a 1-0 lead.
From there, the two teams traded goals for the first half.
In the 15th minute, Waggoner redirected Woods’ block of a Wissman shot to tie the score. Five minutes later, Matadors junior forward Connor Cousins scored the first of two goals when he got behind the Demons’ defense, thanks to a Miller header that went toward his own goal.
Waggoner evened the score at 2-all in the 29th minute when he took a Lozano pass he flipped over a Matadors defender in the box and slipped a shot into the lower left of the goal.
Cousins responded in the 37th minute when he ripped a shot from 25 yards out past Earnest for a 3-2 lead that was the halftime score. Eadie said it was clear the defense was just trying too hard — creating mistakes in its wake. Early in the second half, he took Miller out for a spell to help calm him down, and Lozano moved to the back line.
When Miller returned, he was the dependable, decisive defender he had been all season.
“Once that third goal scored, we knew we had to take Ollie out and talk to him,” Eadie said.
The defense never surrendered a goal after that. Then, Waggoner kept the season alive when he stole Woods’ pass in the penalty box and slotted his shot perfectly to the left side of the net for 3-all three minutes into the second half.
From there, a combination of heart, hustle and premonition made Wissman the smartest person on the field.
And a kingmaker in the 5A soccer world.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.