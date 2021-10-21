Volleyball
Santa Fe High 3, Abq. High 0
What happened: The Demons made it seven straight wins, as they dominated the Lady Bulldogs, 25-12, 25-14, 25-11, on Thursday in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Even more important, Santa Fe High is 5-0 in District 5-5A play and head coach Josie Adams said the defense is paving the way for the change in the team's fortunes. "We are just keeping the ball in system," Adams said. "Our serve-receive is better. We're talking more and keeping the ball in play. When we do that we can turn a big offense."
Top players: Adams said the Demons' serving was especially strong against Albuquerque High, as they recorded 12 aces in just three games.
What's next: Santa Fe High (10-7 overall) travels to Los Lunas on Tuesday with a chance to put the district title away.
Santa Fe Indian School 3, West Las Vegas 2
What happened: Sometimes a good defense is the best offense. The Lady Dons' back row played especially strong, which forced 53 hitting errors by the Lady Braves. But once SFIS corrected those mistakes, it rallied to take a 25-14, 24-26, 22-25, 25-14, 15-8 win in the Pueblo Pavilion. "It's really hard to bounce back from that," Lady Braves head coach Brian Gurule said. "I'm pretty proud of them for going down 2-to-1 and coming back to win it."
Top players: Cameron Conners had 13 kills, while Angelina Geissinger added 10. Shade Phea-Young had seven of her eight kills in the final two games. Madisen Valdez had 25 digs to lead the defense, and Rheannon Abeyta added 11.
What's next: SFIS (12-8 overall, 4-3 in 2-3A) takes on Raton Saturday at home. West Las Vegas (3-13, 0-6) heads to Raton on Oct. 26.
Las Vegas Robertson 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins played with more energy in the rematch with Class 3A's top-ranked team, but the Lady Cardinals swept them 25-14, 25-18, 25-17, in a District 2-3A match in Prep Gymnasium. Prep head coach Kiran Bhakta said the front row was better at setting up a block, which slowed down balls for the back row. "We were able to pick those hits a little bit more than we did the last time," Bhakta said. "We just need to learn to finish and fight a little bit more."
Top players: Sophomore outside hitter Nicole Gonzales had 12 kills and a block. Emma Anderson had nine assist, one kill and a block.
What's next: Prep (8-10 overall, 3-4 in 2-3A) gets the state's No. 2 team in 3A when St. Michael's comes to Prep Gym on Oct. 26. Robertson (19-0, 6-0) takes on Santa Fe Indian School on Oct. 26 in Michael Marr Gymnasium.
