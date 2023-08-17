081723 jw sfhs football prev 1.jpg

Santa Fe High players gather Thursday for a final cheer after practice 2023 at Ivan Head Stadium in advance of the Demons’ season opener against West Mesa. After a disastrous, injury-riddled 1-9 season, the Demons hope to do better this year.

 Photos by Jim Weber/The New Mexican

The 2022 football season was a “false spring” for the Santa Fe High Demons.

Last year, there was optimism as a senior-dominant team aimed to build upon the momentum of a 2021 squad that fashioned a 6-4 record — just the program’s fourth winning record in the previous 36 seasons. There were 24 seniors among 92 players on the roster and the promise that the Demons were ready to turn the corner.

Instead, they ran into a brick wall of bad performances, an even worse rash of injuries and a dispiriting 1-9 record that brought the program to a halt.

Santa Fe High School quarterback Michael Abeyta looks for an open receiver while running plays Wednesday during a short practice at Ivan Head Stadium.
Demons wide receiver Bryce Melton, right, gets a high-five Thursday after catching a long reception during practice at Ivan Head Stadium. Santa Fe High’s home opener is Friday.
Santa Fe High center Cruz Graham helps arrange the defensive line during a short practice Thursday at Ivan Head Stadium in advance of the Demons’ season opener Friday against West Mesa.

