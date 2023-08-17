Santa Fe High players gather Thursday for a final cheer after practice 2023 at Ivan Head Stadium in advance of the Demons’ season opener against West Mesa. After a disastrous, injury-riddled 1-9 season, the Demons hope to do better this year.
The 2022 football season was a “false spring” for the Santa Fe High Demons.
Last year, there was optimism as a senior-dominant team aimed to build upon the momentum of a 2021 squad that fashioned a 6-4 record — just the program’s fourth winning record in the previous 36 seasons. There were 24 seniors among 92 players on the roster and the promise that the Demons were ready to turn the corner.
Instead, they ran into a brick wall of bad performances, an even worse rash of injuries and a dispiriting 1-9 record that brought the program to a halt.
If anything, last year was Murphy’s Law in full effect — Everything that could go wrong did for Santa Fe High. The winter months were one of reflection and concern over the fallout. The only certainty was that none of the Demons wanted to go through that again.
“It’s not something we like to think about,” Santa Fe High senior quarterback Michael Abeyta said. “I mean, [the 2021 season] is more motivation for us, but we didn’t like to think about what happened.”
Out of the ashes of that mayhem arose a team that appears to be stronger mentally and even more determined. Even better, the Demons have the same number of players for this season, meaning the program will have two sub-varsity teams for the second straight year.
Add to that the addition of four more coaches — including new offensive coordinator Adrian Gonzales, who spent seven years as the West Las Vegas head coach — and the optimism that was evident last August is just as strong.
It’s just more guarded.
“What we learned was not to take a single [repetition] off,” Demons junior wide receiver Bryce Melton said.
“Yeah, no more skipping the weight room,” Abeyta added. “That’s another thing I noticed. Nobody in the weight room skips lifts.”
Nor are they missing opportunities to hit each other during practice. It’s a marked change from last year, and Santa Fe High’s seventh-year head coach, Andrew Martinez, feels it was much needed.
“I don’t think we’re physical enough in practice last year,” Martinez said. “I really don’t. We moved well. We ran around a lot, but we weren’t physical enough. I just really felt that hurt us.”
The larger coaching staff was also necessary because of the roster size. Martinez said having just eight coaches was not enough for three teams. Now, he feels the coaches are teaching and coaching more and practices are more crisp.
It makes the dog days of the preseason more productive with fewer delays between sessions.
“I know we are a really tight, cohesive coaching staff now,” Martinez said. “It reminds me a lot of our staffs when I was at St. Mike’s.” Martinez was an assistant there for 20 years prior to taking the Demons’ post.
If there was a sliver of light amid last year’s dark clouds, it was that the juniors and underclassmen received significant varsity playing time. That helped the returning players understand what it takes to compete at that level, which also had the effect of making them more committed to offseason conditioning and workouts.
“Our confidence is way higher now,” Melton said. “We’re not as scared anymore.”
The Demons are also healthy, which is equally as important. At one point last year, they had 19 players sitting out. The most significant loss was Abeyta, who made it through two games before he suffered a torn right ACL.
His injury had a trickle-down effect, as Santa Fe High struggled to find a suitable replacement the rest of the season. The offense scored just 64 points all season, and only reached double figures on the scoreboard twice. Martinez admitted he put all of the offense’s eggs in Abeyta’s basket. When that broke, there was no alternative.
This year, the team has eight quarterbacks for its three teams, and Martinez said the team is in a better position to handle a potential injury. But Abeyta is the one who makes the offense hum the best.
Abeyta, though, is doing his part to show the rest of the group the ropes.
“I love all these guys, especially the quarterbacks,” Abeyta said. ‘They’re kind of like my little brothers. I hang out with them a lot through all the practices. They’re all very, very talented. They all have potential.”
But there is that word — potential. Martinez has heard it before, but knows its trappings. After a humiliating 51-0 loss to eventual District 5-6A champion Los Lunas in October, Martinez uttered a phrase he heard from current Santa Fe Indian School head coach Bill Moon.
“Potential is lost reality unless it’s shown on the field,” he said.
Martinez hasn’t backed down from his statement, saying the only way the Demons can prove they learned their lessons from last year is to show it on the field.
He added he knows the rest of the state looks at Santa Fe High as an afterthought, but for good reason.
“They’re tired of hearing that,” Martinez said. “But you know what? But I like them to hear it. I like them to be doubted because that’s a team that’s going to play angry and going to play tough and going to have that chip on the shoulder.”
The Demons are acutely aware it’s time to put up if they want to make their detractors shut up.