Senior Angelina Geissinger returns the ball during Santa Fe High’s practice Wednesday. The outside hitter helped spur the Demonettes’ improvement to end the season after making her debut Oct. 13, including a 5-3 finish.
Santa Fe High coach Ricardo Sanchez directs his team during Wednesday’s practice. Sanchez has made some changes from Josie Adams ahead of his inaugural season. “This has been an opportunity to refine some things,” Sanchez said. “I’m really big on technical skills and sound fundamentals. That’s something I’ve encouraged the coaches to also bring into their practices.”
{p class=”p1”}Transfer senior outside hitter Angelina Geissinger says she’s seen better leadership with Santa Fe High this year, similar to what she saw at Santa Fe Indian School “Learning from all of the girls who are above me didn’t just help my skill level,” Geissinger said. “Laila Bernardino [the top hitter on the 2021 team], she has always been a role model for how I should lead. And our coaching staff also sets a good example for us.”{/p}
The reason for optimism in 2023 for the Santa Fe High Demonettes came in the dying days of the 2022 season.
A 3-11 start made any hopes of making the Class 5A State Tournament moot by early October, but one small addition made a very big difference.
When Angelina Geissinger made her Demonettes debut Oct. 13 after gaining eligibility, the seeds of hope were planted. The then-junior did more than just add another strong hitter to Santa Fe High’s stable — she provided leadership and stability to a young, inexperienced squad.
The Demonettes’ 5-3 finish to the season offers a glimpse of what might come this season. Not even a change in head coaches — from Josie Adams to varsity assistant Ricardo Sanchez — quelled the growing confidence the Demonettes share heading into this season.
“Last year, it felt kinda of lost because we all knew we had the potential, but we just couldn’t get there,” Geissinger said. “Now, we have leadership and a lot of young girls who are stepping up. And I feel the connection with the girls is just better.”
Sanchez, who spent the past four seasons under Adams before getting his first head-coaching gig, said he isn’t trying to re-invent the wheel. He merely wants to continue what Adams did during her tenure, which included two District 5-5A titles and an appearance in the 2021 5A championship.
That’s not to say he’s not against making some tweaks.
“This has been an opportunity to refine some things,” Sanchez said. “I’m really big on technical skills and sound fundamentals. That’s something I’ve encouraged the coaches to also bring into their practices.”
Not only is Sanchez bringing in his own perspective, he also brought in new voices to accompany that. Four of his assistant coaches are new to the program, although he also has an old stand-by available when needed — Adams, with whom he has a close relationship.
All of the fresh faces and new perspectives has brought a new energy to the court.
“I think the [new coaches] will be able to contribute a lot of good things to the program,” junior middle hitter Zavia Burton said. “It will be a change and I think it will take some adapting, but I’m expecting a good season.”
Burton and Geissinger will play a huge a role in Santa Fe High returning to contention in District 5-5A. Burton is the top returning hitter with 201 kills, while Gessinger averaged almost 14 kills per match over the final seven matches of the season.
Geissinger is the last link to Santa Fe High’s run to the 5A finals in 2021, playing for the school as a freshman when her primary school, Santa Fe Indian School, did not have an athletic program because of the coronavirus pandemic. Geissinger said the experience of being around that team helped her understand the importance of good leadership and she wants to infuse those qualities with the current crop of Demonettes.
“Learning from all of the girls who are above me didn’t just help my skill level,” Geissinger said. “Laila Bernardino [the top hitter on the 2021 team], she has always been a role model for how I should lead. And our coaching staff also sets a good example for us.”
Still, there are a few challenges ahead for Santa Fe High. First is playing through the absence of junior setter Nicole Sallee, who will miss the first half of the season as she recovers from a torn ACL. The 5-foot-11 Sallee averaged 14.2 assists per match while sharing the spot with Alyssa Lovato. Sanchez said the setter spot this year will be split between freshman Desiree Martinez, whom he called a phenomenally talented athlete, and sophomore Azalah Balladares.
They might be young to run an offense, but Sanchez believes his personal experience in the position will help them grow and mature as the season progresses. He said they learned a lot during summer workouts and scrimmage and the team has gained a level of confidence and trust in them.
“They have learned to expect a lot from these two, and they realized how talented they are,” Sanchez said. “It’s a growing opportunity for them, as well. We want the 14 strongest players. We don’t want just one strong setter. We want as many as we can get.”
It’s an encouraging sign of progress for Santa Fe High after a dispiriting 2022 season.