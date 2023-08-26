The reason for optimism in 2023 for the Santa Fe High Demonettes came in the dying days of the 2022 season.

A 3-11 start made any hopes of making the Class 5A State Tournament moot by early October, but one small addition made a very big difference.

When Angelina Geissinger made her Demonettes debut Oct. 13 after gaining eligibility, the seeds of hope were planted. The then-junior did more than just add another strong hitter to Santa Fe High’s stable — she provided leadership and stability to a young, inexperienced squad.

