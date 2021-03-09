Santa Fe High's volleyball team made it two wins in as many days to start the season with an impressive sweep of visiting Rio Rancho on Tuesday night in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.
The Demonettes (2-0) rolled over the Rams by scores of 25-10, 25-18, 25-14. Up next is an even bigger test — a Thursday night visit to perennial big-school powerhouse Cleveland.
"We played really well and the girls, they came out and got after it exactly the way we thought hey would," said Santa Fe High head coach Josie Adams.
Demonettes outside hitter Laila Bernardino was named player of the night by local sports broadcasting company SportsPrimo, which streamed the match.
"Every one of our hitters played the first two games, which was great for us," Adams said. "To keep everyone involved like that is what we wanted."
In other prep action Tuesday, the St. Michael's girl soccer team won its season opener with a 2-1 victory over visiting Sandia Prep at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex.
