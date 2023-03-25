When Gabe Hartman showed up to Santa Fe High’s baseball field Saturday morning and saw it blanketed with snow, the senior pitcher saw visions of another day without baseball.

Having already lost all three games of the Santa Fe High round-robin tournament last week, potentially losing a nondistrict doubleheader against rival St. Michael’s darkened Hartman’s mood.

“I was definitely thinking it was going to be canceled,” Harman said. “I was really bummed out.”