The sights, the sounds and the buzz gives the appearance of a rivalry game.
For the past eight seasons, though, the St. Michael’s-Santa Fe High intracity rivalry has leaned strongly in one direction. For the ninth straight time, the Demons gained the upper hand on their Horsemen counterpart Friday night.
They held the Horsemen to just 11-for-46 shooting and cruised to a 66-34 win in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium in a “home” game for St. Michael’s.
The margin of victory was the largest since St. Michael’s manhandled the Horsemen 54-23 in 2006, and the games were eerily similar.
In both cases, one team held aspirations of competing for a state (St. Michael’s won the 3A crown that season), while the other struggled with trying to nurse an inexperienced lineup through growing pains. The losing team struggled mightily to score, as the Horsemen trailed 38-8 after hitting just 2 of 23 shots against the aggressive, swarming Santa Fe High defense. In 2006, the Demons made just one basket in the first half to trail 34-3 at the half.
Oh, and the winning team each time had Greg Sandoval as an assistant coach.
Also, the winning team was enjoying a successful run against their hated foe. While Santa Fe High has not lost to the Horsemen since 2013, the 2006-07 St. Michael’s team helped continue a string of eight wins in an 11-game stretch.
Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole said while the outcomes might be in his program’s favor, he said one look at the roughly 2,200 people in attendance for the game tells him that the rivalry is still relevant.
“Rivalry games are good, especially intracity ones,” Cole said. “Kids grow up together and they know each other since they were young. It’s good to play, especially when it’s a one-game series. You saw the turnout in terms of the crowd — maybe the biggest crowd we’ve had up to this point.”
When St. Michael’s head coach David Rodriguez hears the question about whether the rivalry still benefits his program, he unequivocally endorses the continuation of the series.
“My dad [Bobby Rodriguez] won nine straight when he was at St. Mike’s,” the younger Rodriguez said.
Even though the loss dropped St. Michael’s to 0-10, Rodriguez said it was a good learning experience. The Horsemen were without two expected starters who are out with a season-ending injury (Lucas Coriz) and because of grades (Adam Montoya).
“They played aggressive — the way we want to play,” Rodriguez said. “Right now, we’re not at a point where we understand how to do that with personnel that we have. And stress can make you stronger, and they put a lot of stress on us.”
Rodriguez added, he felt he had a team that was capable of competing against Santa Fe High (9-0) prior to the start of the season. However, Coriz’s absence stripped St. Michael’s of a strong scoring option in the low post and someone who was athletic enough to play posts and wings on the perimeter.
Montoya is a slashing guard who could put up points in a hurry and had a scrappiness that was infectious. And factoring in the struggles of Derek Martinez, who is playing despite an undisclosed medical condition, and the recent return of forwards Devin Flores and Diego Armendariz from the football field gives the appearance the Horsemen are worse than they are.
The schedule Rodriguez set up was designed to test St. Michael’s in preparation for a run at the Class 3A title, with matchups against the Demons, reigning 5A champion Rio Rancho Cleveland and 4A contender Española Valley, which is 10-1. He pointed to the performance against the Storm, in which the Horsemen only trailed 29-22 at the half and 45-38 heading into the fourth quarter, as an example of what the team can do when it plays with confidence.
“We played against teams like Cleveland and put ourselves in position every quarter before it fell apart,” Rodriguez said.
Against the Demons, it was over almost before it started. Santa Fe High scored the first
w13 points before Rodriguez had to call his second timeout of the quarter. The Demons forced five turnovers in the opening quarter and the Horsemen were just 1 for their first 14 from the field.
Santa Fe High also improved its ball-handling, managing just one turnover in the first half and eight overall. It was an area of weakness over the last four games, and the hope is that it will continue to improve — especially with a game Tuesday at Cleveland.
“Our group just doesn’t sit and pout about it when things get rough,” said Demons senior wing P.J. Lovato, who had 11 points and two blocks. “We don’t let ourselves get down about it, and coach Cole helps us fix it.”
