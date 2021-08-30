Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 10, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The team that controlled the midfield controlled the match, and the Demons did just that in dispatching the Blue Griffins at Santa Fe High. Passing was at a premium, and Santa Fe High was exemplary at that as seven players scored and seven recorded assists. It was the kind of performance Demons head coach Justin Najaka said he hopes the team can build upon as it moves toward District 5-5A play in mid-September.
Top players: Sophomore Asha Smelser had two goals and Najaka said she dominated the midfield. Allison Segura-Maez added two goals and two assists, while Veronica Luchetti had a goal and an assist.
What's next: Santa Fe High (3-0) takes on Las Vegas Robertson on Saturday. Santa Fe Prep takes on Navajo Prep at home Saturday.
Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 6, Santa Fe Prep 1
What happened: The Demons showed again how explosive they can be when the moment demands it. After the Blue Griffins cut the margin to 2-1 in the second half on a Yuto OKatani goal off a turnover in the Demons' half, Santa Fe High scored four times in the final 20 minutes to settled the issues.
Top players: Alex Waggoner padded his state-leading goal total to 15 with four goals, and Jack Joseph scored his third goal of the season. But Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie noted the play of midfielder Mike Wissman, who had four assists to go with a goal.
What's next: Santa Fe High heads to Taos on Wednesday, as Waggoner faces his former team. Prep begins a 15-day break before playing East Mountain on Sept. 14.
