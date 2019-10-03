Just like a good pitcher in baseball, the Santa Fe High Demonettes learned that changing speeds is a good thing on the volleyball court, too.
As Salome Romp soared into the air and spied a pair of blockers from Albuquerque Sandia rise to meet her attack in Game 3 of a District 5-5A match in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday night, an “a-ha” moment appeared before her. Earlier in the season, Romp probably would have smashed the volleyball into the block and lived with the result.
This time, though, Romp used the element of surprise and tipped the the ball off the block, and that startled Lady Matadors junior Adriana Tatum, who proceeded to tap the ball into the net and give Santa Fe High a match point. The Demonettes wasted little time as Jorja “Joey” Chambers capped a 25-20, 25-20, 25-19 sweep with a block that sent a message to the rest of the district — that they might be the team to beat.
And much of it can be attributed to the headiness that Santa Fe High showed at a key moment.
“It’s been building all through the entire season,” said Romp, who had a team-high 18 kills. “We’ve been fine-tuning our skills and seeing what works. It’s been a big work in progress.”
At 2-0 in 5-5A, Santa Fe High (10-2 overall) heads into next week with a chance to put some distance between itself and the rest of the district with matches against Albuquerque Manzano and co-district leader Capital. The Demonettes showed very few weaknesses against a Lady Matadors team (4-6, 1-1) that was the Class 5A runner-up a season ago and returned its top two hitters. One of the areas that Santa Fe High head coach Josie Adams felt her players needed to work on was mixing up its hits because they were becoming a little too predictable.
“We’ve been talking about having tricks in our bag — pushing corners, hitting hard across [the court], tipping hard across, hitting the line,” Adams said. “When the set is good and everything is perfect, then you slam the ball down. We understand when they have their big three hitters up on the front row, we know to tip over that.”
It helps that the Demonettes are deep in the front row themselves, and setter Courtney Brookover is adept at moving the ball around the court. The senior had 57 assists and even collected four dump kills that took the Sandia defense by surprise. Five players had at least five kills and Laila Bernardino joined Romp in double figures with 14 kills.
And Santa Fe High is playing so well without its best middle hitter in Ainsley Reynolds-Smith, who has missed the past three weeks with a sprained ankle. Filling in admirably has been Chambers and Leila Pierpont, as the pair combined for 13 kills and seven blocks to help neutralize Sandia’s hitting and blocking schemes and take away some of the double blocks aimed at Romp.
Chambers said the two of them worked hard with their communication with Brookover to make sure she knows where to set the ball — and sometimes to throw opponents off.
“We’ve been talking a lot with the blocks and trying to divert the blockers from blocking Salome all the time,” Chambers said. “So talking a lot with the sets and getting that hit up, that’s what we’ve been trying to do.”
And if it gives the Demonettes an edge, they’re more than happy to do it.