Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 6, Valencia 0
What happened: The Demons encountered a playing style with which they were not familiar for a half. Too bad they were the ones practicing it. Instead of sharing, Santa Fe High fell into the trap of sending thru ball after thru ball against the Lady Jaguars, and it led to a 2-0 halftime lead and a chat from head coach Justin Najaka. The Demons had been practicing more of a vertical game, but Najaka said it dominated play more than edit. “We went back to playing more of our style, which is more possession and creating more opportunities,” Najaka said.
Top players: Jazzi Gonzalez and Allison Segura-Maze both had a pair of goals for Santa Fe High, while Lily Earnest had a goal and an assist. Najaka said the defense was stout despite a change in the back row thanks to an injury against Aztec on Saturday.
What’s next: The Demons (9-0) begin District 5-5A play at home against last year’s state runner-up, Albuquerque High at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.