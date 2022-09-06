618347d43417b.print-hires-color.jpg

Santa Fe High striker Alex Waggoner, center, celebrates after the Demons’ 2-1 win over Atrisco Heritage Academy on Nov. 3. Waggoner said Tuesday he has committed to play at the University of Michigan.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Alex Waggoner has learned to trust his gut.

It hasn’t failed him yet.

Waggoner, a senior at Santa Fe High who parlayed one of the greatest boys soccer seasons last year into a spot on the New Mexico United Academy team, said he committed to play the sport at the University of Michigan starting in the fall of 2023. His announcement came days after visiting the Ann Arbor campus, where Waggoner said he had a good feeling about his decision that never went away.

