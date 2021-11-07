There were no surprises in Class 3A, while Santa Fe High will try to return to the Class 5A championship without setting foot on its home court.
And Santa Fe Waldorf was one of the first teams left out of the Class 1A bracket for the State Volleyball Championships.
The New Mexico Activities Association released brackets for all five classes Sunday afternoon, and District 2-3A was dominant in the seeding process. Unbeaten Las Vegas Robertson, which has not lost a match in more than two years, was the top seed in the 3A bracket after producing a 23-0 record and earning the district title.
Meanwhile, 2-3A runner-up
St. Michael’s is the second seed on the strength of a 17-5 record, a
No. 2 ranking according to MaxPreps.com and the second-toughest scheduled in 3A. Santa Fe Indian School grabbed the sixth seed after a 14-9 record in its return to the court after a two-year absence.
In the 5A tournament, Santa Fe High earned the ninth seed as the Demonettes rebounded from a 3-7 start to win 10 of their last 11 games and finished tied for first place in District 5-5A with Los Lunas, the fifth seed in the tournament. Santa Fe High will tangle with a familiar foe Tuesday in former district foe Albuquerque Sandia in a first-round match in Albuquerque.
All opening-round matches will take place Tuesday at the higher seed, with the winners advancing to their respective class’ quarterfinals for the double-elimination portion of the tournament. The top four seeds in each class get an automatic bye to the quarterfinals of the 12-team bracket.
Meanwhile, Santa Fe Waldorf missed out on the 1A tournament after being the first team eliminated from the selection process. Quemado beat Waldorf and Roy/Mosquero for the final spot. The Lady Wolves were runners-up in District 7-1A, but a crucial loss to Coronado late in the district season ended up hurting their chances.
Los Alamos will be one of those teams playing in Thursday’s quarterfinals in the Santa Ana Star Center after earning the third seed in the tournament, thanks in part to winning the 2-4A title and collecting a 17-6 record. Pojoaque Valley is the fifth seed and will play host to No. 12 Kirtland Central in Ben Luján Gymnasium.
In 2A, Escalante, the 5-2A champion, is the sixth seed and will play 11th seeded Cloudcroft.
