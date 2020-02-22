Isaac Beltran’s nickname is “Chuckie,” and the Santa Fe High senior is not ashamed to explain the origins of where it came from.
“It comes from being a beast, it comes from ripping heads off or coming to rip the soul out of kid’s heart to become the number one,” Beltran said with sly smile.
But the nickname also comes with baggage — namely from a fight last year that took away the rest of Beltran’s junior season and threatened to be his legacy. On Saturday, Beltran changed the narrative with a dominating weekend during the State Wrestling Championships in the Santa Ana Star Center. Beltran breezed through Class 5A’s 138-pound weight class and finished his run with a convincing 15-6 win over Emilio Cordova of Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy for the individual crown that his wrestling career was missing.
On a night in which St. Michael’s and Las Vegas Robertson continued their slow but steady rebuilding process, and Pecos brought home a long-overdue state champion in Derik Ortiz, Beltran’s redemption story rose above the rest.
A year ago at this time, Beltran was merely a spectator and cheerleader for the Demons, as his season ended when the New Mexico Activities Association served him with a season-ending suspension for punching Albuquerque Academy’s Jackson Taylor during an altercation in last year’s Joe Vivian Classic. It was a moment that almost ruined Beltran’s wrestling career, but he said it was a year in which he dealt with more than just that incident.
Beltran said the death of a brother also ate away at him, and almost considered not competing after the suspension.
“One thing I learned in life is, whatever you go through, it’s how you come out of it that makes you a man,” Beltran said. “I came out here to be the man, I wanted to be the champ. I wanted to do it for me, for my city, for all of my teammates. It just made me work that much harder to make me state champ.”
Beltran, seeded third, make quick work of the first three opponents as he pinned them all to advance to the finals. He ran into the upset-minded Cordova, who beat top seed Isaiah Hernandez in the semifinals but had nothing for the motivated and strong-willed Beltran. He scored a takedown in the opening minute, then two takedowns, two escapes and a near-fall in the second period gave the Demon an 10-2 lead that was never threatened.
Santa Fe High head coach Mark Hussey said he was proud of Beltran’s personal growth and maturity in facing adversity. He added that people who know Beltran understand that there was more to him than what last year’s incident showed.
“He’s an adorable kid,” Hussey said. “He’s funny. I’m glad we got over that incident. He's very lovable. As a senior, he’s going to be missed.”
Meanwhile, St. Michael’s saw its number of state champions double from last year. Santiago Martinez helped the Horsemen keep the 1A/3A heavyweight title in Santa Fe as he pinned Tierra Encantada’s Santiago Maness 19 seconds into the second period. Meanwhile, teammate Jaden Mifsud needed a wake-up call in his 170-pound final against West Las Vegas’ Javier Cordova.
A scoreless match was turned on its head when Cordova got a takedown and a near-fall on Mifsud to take a 4-0 lead, but the moment was short-lived. Mifsud needed just 10 seconds to score a reversal and get Cordova on his back before getting the pin at the 1:36 mark of the second.
“Me and Javi are buds, but when you’re on the mat, you got to forget all that and fight,” Mifsud said. “I think all of that got me in a pissed off mood and I just wanted to win.”
While Mifsud’s mood saved his match, his leadership helped the Horsemen gain another state champion before the season began. Martinez and Mifsud were offensive linemen on the football team, and Mifsud talked Martinez into giving wrestling a try after a disappointing end to the fall that saw St. Michael’s lose in the first round of the 3A playoffs for the first time in 17 years.
“All of these practices — morning practices, afternoon practices — even working when school was canceled, it was all worth it in the end,” Martinez said.
It also made St. Michael’s head coach Christopher Montoya’s absence from Friday’s action worthwhile. He enrolled in the Santa Fe Fire Cadet Academy and the 19-week program started Monday. Not even coaching the state championships could be used as an excuse to miss a day. Not even showing off two state champions — one more than last year — could give him an out.
“I can’t miss a day,” Montoya said. “It’s been very hard balancing everything. My days start at 5 a.m. and I don’t get done with [wrestling] practice until 7 [p.m.].”
Meanwhile, Las Vegas Robertson continued its steady resurgence in 1A/3A. For the second year in a row, the Cardinals won the red runnerup trophy in the team standings. But after losing to Cobre by a resounding 240-142 score last year, the margin was a much more manageable 215-176. In fact, Robertson was within 14 of Cobre entering the finals, but the Indians had seven of nine finalists win their weight class. Robertson had just three — Andres Grano at 138, Andrew Trujillo won his fourth individual title at 145 and Mackenzie Ebell at 182.
David Luna, the Cardinals head coach, pointed to six freshmen who will be the backbone of the team for the next few years as an encouraging sign for a program that was once the undisputed leader in the state’s smallest class.
“We’ve lost a lot a lot of kids who would have been seniors this year and contributed mightily,” Luna said. “But you do what you can. So you fill them with these freshmen, and they really stepped up.”
The underdog Pecos team finally got to relish in something other than a basketball or a cheerleading championship. Derik Ortiz dominated his 1A/3A 195-pound championship against Cobre’s Aiden Quintana, building a 6-0 lead entering the third period when he finally stuck the Indians freshman with a pin with less than a minute left. He was the program’s first individual champion since John Torrez won the 140-pound title in 2011.
Ortiz jumped for joy several times and hugged head coach Mike Montaño, who took over the team in midseason after Benito Martinez was dismissed.
“This is just so special to me,” Ortiz said. “I am just so thankful for everybody who helped me through it, to be Pecos’ third state champion.”
For Montaño, he said it was the first state champion he shepherded since Trevor Espinoza when he was at St. Michael’s in 2004. He hopes that the win can help the program catch fire around the campus.
“We’re looking to improve, and I have a good middle school program going on right now,” Montaño said. “But we could sure use some more wrestlers.”
