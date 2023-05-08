SANTA ANA PUEBLO — The opening day of the Class 5A State Golf Tournament had a few lessons for those who attended.
First, patience. Monday’s 18-hole shotgun start at the Twin Warriors Golf Club took most groups roughly 5 1/2 hours to complete. By the time the final player rolled in a putt on what was the last hole of the day for the girls’ field just shy of 6 p.m., rush hour was at its peak at the nearby intersection of U.S. 550 and the Pat D’Arco Highway.
Next, there’s such a thing as a snake wrangler. Built into the western slope of the sagebrush hills that line the Rio Grande, the course gets a steady stream of players calling the clubhouse saying they had a snake sighting on a cart path, green or fairway fringe.
A person is immediately dispatched to the area and, if the snake is caught, it’s moved to a culturally sensitive area far from the course’s foot traffic.
Aside from that, there was plenty of action on the golf course Monday. The overall leader from each gender will carry a four-stroke lead into Tuesday’s final round, each carding the only sub-par rounds on the course after 18 holes.
La Cueva and Centennial established themselves as the top teams on the girls side, separated by just three strokes while Santa Fe High — fresh off a district title run last week — is in last in eighth place.
No Santa Fe-area players qualified on the boys’ side, which has La Cueva holding an eight-shot lead in the team standings and the Bears’ Jake Yrene at 3-under all alone atop the leaderboard.
The top Santa Fe High girls golfer is junior Karen Tian, the 2021 state champion in Class 3A when she attended Santa Fe Prep. She carded a 5-over 77, chipping in for a birdie from about 80 yards out on the back nine and battling the wind for a par on the final hole.
“I missed some putts and left some shots out there but I’m happy with the way it went,” she said. “It did take a while, yeah, to play that round but I was lucky being a group of really good girls. It wasn’t bad at all. We had fun being out there.”
An accurate shooter off the tee, Tian is one of six players within eight shots of Yost’s lead. The Piedra Vista sophomore was absolutely on fire on the front nine, posting birdies on five of the first seven holes to hit the turn at 5-under.
She had bogeys on three of her final four holes as the monstrous gap she had on the entire field was dropped to something more manageable heading into the final round.
Centennial teammates Alex Armendariz and Brooklyn Maes are second and third, respectively. Sitting just in front of Tian are Organ Mountain’s Eleanor Warden and La Cueva’s Stephanie Romero.
La Cueva’s girls sit at plus-35 and alone in first place, followed by Centennial’s plus-38. Santa Fe High carded a plus-128.
The Demonttes’ Lauren Martinez-Sandoval (25-over) is tied for 29th while Aubrey Martinez-Sandoval (4-over) is in 44th place. McKenzie Sanchez is 52-over and alone in 46th while teammate Dulcie Quinn is 72-over and 47th.
Tian will be on the course at 9:30 a.m. to start Tuesday’s second round. That’s approximately 80 minutes earlier than her Monday start, which instantly bogged down in a traffic jam of players meandering through the course.
While Monday’s conditions were mild under cloudless skies and calm conditions, the wind did make things a factor down the stretch.