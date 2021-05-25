Angie Perez worried that the coronavirus pandemic would put a halt to her dreams of playing college basketball.
The Santa Fe High senior guard, though, showed Tuesday a little hard work can go a long way toward achieving a dream. Perez committed to play for Trinidad (Colo.) State Junior College for the 2021-22 season. Perez, a three-year varsity member for the Demons, said she sent videos of her to coaches during the pandemic, since she couldn't play, in the hopes of catching a coach's attention.
"I was doubting myself," Perez said. "I just said to myself, 'I'm gonna do it.' I made it happen."
Her tape caught the attention of Trojans head coach Destiny Bragman, who was in attendance for Perez's signing. Trinidad State went 3-9 in a shortened 2021 season with a roster that had seven New Mexico players on it.
