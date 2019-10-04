Santa Fe High’s miscues costly as Aztec rolls 35-6

AZTEC — The unlucky breaks just keep coming for the Santa Fe High Demons.
Only this time, they occurred from the get-go in Friday’s 35-6 loss at Aztec.
“It’s absolutely rock bottom at this point. We’re either going to come back and fight back, or some of these guys are going to fold out,” Demons coach Andrew Martinez said. “We get touchdowns called back, big plays called back. … We’re a much better football team than we’re showing.”
Kevin Garcia caught a pass in the right corner of the end zone during Santa Fe’s opening drive, but a penalty set the Demons back. Shortly after, Santa Fe (3-4) nearly lost the ball upon fumbling on a bad snap. That drive ended with quarterback Luc Jaramillo getting sacked by Aztec’s Caleb Varzeas.
Then came back-to-back penalties. Then the high snap went over Jaramillo’s right hand before he recovered the ball. Santa Fe High later turned the ball over on downs after a low pass hit the ground.
Jaramillo later fumbled on a low snap on fourth-and-3 in Aztec territory, and the Demons turned it over on downs.
Santa Fe High finally got within striking distance early in the third quarter, but Jaramillo threw an interception on a corner route. Aztec’s Levi Cole jumped up in front of the goal line and picked it off.
“We don’t help ourselves,” Martinez said. “It’s irritating. If we haven’t learned by now, we’re never going to learn.”
Mikey Phillips (20-yard touchdown reception up the middle), Javier Valenzuela (five-yard touchdown reception diving over the goal line in the right corner), Austin Schaub (10-yard touchdown reception up the middle) and Alex Parra (39-yard and 20-yard touchdown runs) all scored for Aztec (6-1).
Garcia’s 32-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter was the lone Santa Fe High score.
The Demons have dropped three straight entering their bye week. Santa Fe opens District 2/6-5A play Oct. 18 at Los Alamos.
“We’ve got to come out punching [at practice] Monday,” Martinez said.