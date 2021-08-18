Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 5, St. Michael’s 2
What happened: First came the rain, then a deluge. The Demons welcomed the rain with four goals in a 15-minute span that turned a 2-1 Horsemen lead into a convincing season-opening win for their Class 5A foes at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said Santa Fe High had 42 shots overall and 20 on goal as his team dominated possession. However, Daniel Dominguez kept St. Michael’s in the match with 15 saves. It wasn’t until Mike Wissman tied the score at 2-all in the 60th minute on an assist from junior Alex Wagner, a junior transfer from Taos. Wagner unknotted the tie four minutes later and Santa Fe High never looked back.
“We didn’t disappoint in creating opportunities, but we struggled to finish at times,” Eadie said.
Top players: Wagner made his Demons debut a memorable one with a hat trick and assists on the other two goals. St. Michael’s saw youth rewarded with goals from sophomore Aiden Gonzales and freshman Elijah Gutierrez. He scored off Demons 'keeper Ethan Earnest's deflection which was redirected into the net for a 2-1 lead 10 minutes into the second half.
What’s next: Both teams play Pojoaque Valley next. The Demons have their home opener Friday against the Elks, while St. Michael’s travels to Pojoaque on Monday.
Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 4, St. Michael’s 0
What happened: The Demons made Justin Najaka’s debut as head coach a victorious one, as they scored three times in the first 15 minutes of both teams’ season opener at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. Najaka returned to the prep soccer ranks after a decade absence. He previously coached at Monte del Sol.
Top players: Junior Tatiana Winter had a pair of goals, while junior Jazzi Gonzalez added another one. The Demons also benefited from an own goal by the Lady Horsemen.
What’s next: Santa Fe High travels to Pojoaque Valley on Monday. St. Michael’s plays at Monte del Sol on Tuesday.
