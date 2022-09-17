Santa Fe High School logo

In a week full of tests for the Santa Fe High boys soccer team, Saturday’s might have been the most telling of the Demons’ future.

Facing a Rio Rancho Cleveland team ranked in the top-four of Class 5A, the Demons overcame a sluggish first half and a barrage of shots near the end of regulation to earn a 3-2 overtime win at Santa Fe High.

Cleveland led 1-0 in the first half and 2-1 midway through the second, but the Demons responded each time. In the 87th minute, Nathan Kingston took a pass from James Vigil and fired a laser from 25 yards that hit the upper corner of the goal, bounced off Cleveland goalkeeper Joaquin Armijo’s back and into the net for the golden goal.

