“The Gap” is closed — and the Santa Fe High Demons are responsible for it.

For much of the past month, Santa Fe High has focused its defense efforts on shutting off what it dubbed “The Gap” — that space from the wings into the paint guards love to penetrate and wreak havoc on defenses. On Saturday, the Jaguars paid dearly every time they entered that space; it became a no man’s land where only bad things happened.

The Demons held the Jaguars to just 7-for-22 shooting in the second half and forced 10 turnovers in the third quarter that proved to be the difference in a 71-55 rout in a key District 5-5A game in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.

