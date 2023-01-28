Santa Fe High School’s Lukas Turner drives through Bencomo and Izaya Sanchez-Valencia during the first quarter Saturday. Turner hit a key 3-pointer early in the third quarter after Capital had pulled within 34-30.
Capital’s Santiago Bencomo and Santa Fe High’s Christian Herrera scramble for a loose ball Saturday during the Demons’ win at Toby Roybal Gymnasium. Santa Fe High moved to 4-0 in District 5-5A and continued its overall six-game winning streak, something it credits to improving its defense after a 7-7 start. “We put so much work and dedication into the defense,” senior Josh Trujillo said. “... Defense, it’s just a part of this program, and that’s how we like it.”
“The Gap” is closed — and the Santa Fe High Demons are responsible for it.
For much of the past month, Santa Fe High has focused its defense efforts on shutting off what it dubbed “The Gap” — that space from the wings into the paint guards love to penetrate and wreak havoc on defenses. On Saturday, the Jaguars paid dearly every time they entered that space; it became a no man’s land where only bad things happened.
The Demons held the Jaguars to just 7-for-22 shooting in the second half and forced 10 turnovers in the third quarter that proved to be the difference in a 71-55 rout in a key District 5-5A game in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.
The win kept Santa Fe High (13-7 overall) in first place in 5-5A at 4-0. It has been part of a six-game winning streak that has saved the Demons’ season from being an exercise in futility and mediocrity.
Much of that can be a credit to a redoubling of their effort on the defensive end.
“We put so much work and dedication into the defense,” Demons senior wing Josh Trujillo said. “It’s almost every day. We’re helping; we’re talking to each other. Defense, it’s just a part of this program, and that’s how we like it.”
That was never more apparent than in the opening minutes of the second half. Capital doggedly hung around in the first half, rallying from a 29-15 deficit by using a 13-5 scoring run to get within 34-28 at the half.
When Izaya Sanchez-Valencia scored on a steal and layup 10 seconds into the third quarter, the margin was down to 34-30. The Jaguars then had three chances to cut further into the lead but managed just one shot and turned the ball over twice before Lukas Turner his a 3-pointer from the right wing for a 37-30 lead with 6:32 left.
Then, the turnovers grew like wild mushrooms in an open prairie. Two led to three, which led to four — and more. The Jaguars (12-7, 1-3) failed to score on seven straight possessions. Six ended in turnovers, and the Demons went on a 10-0 run to take a 44-30 lead when Turner drained a triple from the top of the key with 4:56 left.
“There have been moments in games where our defense steps up and just gives us those extra possessions we need,” Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole said.
Jaguars head coach Ben Gomez said Capital fell into the trap of trying to attack the interior without a plan — which was exactly what the bigger Demons wanted. They dribbled into steals. Passes were deflected and turned into transition opportunities for Santa Fe High.
“We go through phases like that, and it’s like turnovers are waiting to happen,” Gomez said. “We talk about it; we walk through and review it, but it’s one of those things that, in the heat of the moment, you tend to forget the stuff we talked about.”
While Turner scored 18 of his 28 points in the second half, the Demons showed an offensive balance that hasn’t always been there. Senior Santi Montoya added 16 points, while senior post Rob Martinez had 11.
More important were the little things role players did. Like Trujillo hitting a 3 in the opening quarter that was a part of a 12-2 run to close out the first to take a 20-11 lead. He opened the second with another trey that made it 23-11.
Christian Herrera struggled with fouls, but had a 3-pointer and a crucial putback in the second quarter for a 25-13 lead.
Martinez said it’s important for those players to step up and hit shots when defenses are trying to take away what Santa Fe High likes to do.
“It’s important for them to pick up where we leave off when we’re not doing so well,” Martinez said. “That way, they can fill our shoes by doing our part. It’s huge for them and they are starting to get it.”
Meanwhile, the Demons dominated the glass, especially in the second half. They grabbed 19 rebounds to Capital’s eight, and eight of the caroms came on the offensive end.
“We have to get them off the glass, and we were able to do that,” Cole said.
The Demons are feeling the high of the building momentum, and they have a chance to cap the first half of the district season undefeated when they play at Albuquerque Rio Grande. The teams met a month ago, with the Ravens holding off the Demons in the final minutes for a 55-52 in the opening round of the Jalene Berger Holiday Classic in Rio Rancho.
It came during a stretch in which Santa Fe High seemed hopelessly bound for the middle of the pack, never winning or losing more than two games in a row in building a perfectly average 7-7 record after finishing 10th in the 16-team APS Metro Tournament earlier this month.
The Demons believe they are not that team any more.
“It’s been a tough season, but we’ve stayed together, like coach says, and that’s the key thing,” Trujillo said. “That’s what we do, and when we’ve been in close games in the late stages, we’ve been pulling them out.”