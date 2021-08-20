Welcome to the Martell Mora Show.
Now, the Santa Fe High Demons hope to show they have an ensemble cast that can support their senior running back.
Santa Fe High was sloppy, disorganized and self-destructive in the first half of its season-opening football game Friday night against Las Vegas Robertson at Ivan Head Stadium. At least the Demons had Mora to carry them when they needed. He ran for 180 yards, scored four touchdowns, picked off a pass on defense and had more than 200 all-purpose yards as Santa Fe High rolled to a 34-8 win.
It was the first time the program won its season opener since 1998.
While Santa Fe High head coach Andrew Martinez was happy with the win, he was frustrated by the sloppy start that saw his team move the ball into Robertson territory on all six first-half drives but manage just 14 points.
"We kinda morphed into our old Demon selves," Martinez said. "We have a bad snap, a penalty, a delay of game, then we're in a bad position. We miss a block. At that point, we just lost that focus, that little edge we had. It was frustrated. I mean, we all were."
However, Mora made the most of the opportunities the Demons afforded him. He accounted for 48 rushing yards on the opening drive, and capped it with a 2-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 lead, at the 7:46 mark of the first quarter. Mora scored from 12 yards out at 5:53 of the second quarter, thanks in part to his own 33-yard punt return that put the ball at the Robertson 25-yard line. At the half, he had 94 rushing yards and two scores. The Demons combined for 72 yards of offense outside of Mora.
"We just gotta get over killing ourselves with mistakes," Mora said. "We've been doing that for years, but it's getting fixed, slowly, but surely."
One constant Santa Fe High relied upon to navigate through a rough first half was its defense. The Demons shut down the Cardinals' rushing attack, which had just 40 yards in the first half and 49 yards of total offense. In fact, Robertson never penetrated the Demons' side of the field until the final seconds of the third quarter and finished with 94 yards of total offense.
"Our defense is sound," senior linebacker Daniel Wright said. "They put in the work."
While it took a halftime of discussion to get it right, the Demons finally righted their offensive ship. They scored of three of their first four possessions, with Mora scoring touchdowns on two of them. Luc Jaramillo, who was just 2-for-8 for 22 yards in the first half, hit three of his four targets in the second half and capped the scoring with a 33-yard rollout pass to fullback Adan Chavez for a touchdown in which Chavez bowled over a Robertson defender at the 2-yard line.
Martinez said Jaramillo apologized for his poor play in the opening half, but his coached credited him for learning from his mistakes at halftime.
"We showed him on film the open receivers and I think that helped him just to see it," Martinez said.
Now, the head coach hopes the progress the Demons made from one half to the next will continue. Martinez said it will be crucial for the Demons to improve and build confidence as they prepare for the Sept. 18 District 1/2-6A opener against Albuquerque Eldorado, which also happens to be their first matchup against a 6A opponent.
"If we can just do what we need to do and be consistent in our play, we're going to get there," Martinez said. "I told them after the game, it's the first game, and those mistakes are going to happen. From first half to the second, you improved. Now, we got to improve from week one to week two. We're not going to light the world on fire, because we're not there yet."
Hopefully, that will come soon, and Mora will have plenty of support.
Other games
Capital beat Grants 55-20 to give first-year head coach Joaquin Garcia a win in his debut. Quarterback Julian Muñoz had 224 yards through the air and 123 rushing, while Francisco Diaz ran for a team-high 169 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Santa Fe Indian School gave Bill Moon a victory in his debut as head coach by shutting out Cuba in the second half of a 32-18 win. The Rams led 18-16 at the half, but the Braves scored two touchdowns in the second half.
