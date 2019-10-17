Volleyball
Santa Fe High 3, Abq. High 0
What happened: The Demonettes kept right on marching through District 5-5A foes Thursday as they handled the Lady Bulldogs, 25-17, 25-17, 25-10, in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Santa Fe High head coach Josie Adams said her team struggled with mental errors through the first two games.
“In Game 3, we played like we needed to,” Adams said.
Standouts: Joey Chambers had a team-high 18 kills for Santa Fe High, while Salome Romp added 14 and Isabella Melton had 10. Courtney Brookover recorded 59 assists.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (14-2 overall, 6-0 in 5-5A) heads to Albuquerque to play Sandia on Oct. 22.
Las Vegas Robertson 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: Robertson made good on its Senior Night, dominating the 2-3A match by a 25-15, 25-17, 25-14 count in Michael Marr Gymnasium. Prep head coach Kiran Bhakta said the festivities and some roster changes because of injuries made for “a long night.”
“We started OK, and we even led for the first part of the first set,” Bhakta said. “We just couldn’t pass well enough. That was it more than anything else.”
Standouts: Bhakta said his middle hitters played well in Games 2 and 3, getting their hands on some of Robertson’s hits.
What’s next: Prep (8-8, 3-3) heads to St. Michael’s on Oct. 22. Robertson (13-3, 6-0) travels to Santa Fe Indian School on Oct. 22.
Pojoaque Valley 3, Española Valley 0
What happened: Perhaps it was the lingering effect of losing to Los Alamos in five games Tuesday, or maybe it was the fatigue of a long season. Whatever it was, the Elkettes were sluggish in their 2-4A sweep of the Lady Sundevils in Ben Lujan Gymnasium by 25-23, 25-18, 25-23 counts. While they only had two service errors, it took 123 swings to record 42 kills.
“It was a slow game,” Pojoaque head coach Joe Rodriguez said.
Standouts: Ashten Martinez led a trio of double-figure hitters with 11 kills. Espe Torres and Alicia Quintana each added 10. Mikayla Padilla had 18 digs on the defensive end.
What’s next: Pojoaque (12-5, 4-1) heads to Taos on Oct. 22, while Española (4-10, 1-4) entertains Moriarty on Oct. 22.
