The dog days of district play descended upon the Santa Fe High Demons on Friday night.
It took form in the line of injured or missing players the team had to deal with against the Albuquerque High Bulldogs in a District 5-5A game. On crutches was sophomore wing Carlos Quintana with a sprained ankle he suffered earlier in the week. Holding an ice pack on his right hand was starting junior point guard Cruz Martinez, who took a hard fall in the second half of a 75-60 win in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium but played through it. Along with him was sophomore Elefio Benavidez, who pulled his groin in the second quarter and never returned.
“In districts, it gets tough,” Martinez said. “The most important thing is taking care of ourselves. It’s one game after another. Just get healthy, keep on winning.”
Fortunately, the Demons (18-3 overall) still had five healthy players left. Four of them and Martinez gutted their way to a 6-0 start in district play by doing just enough to hold off the pesky, Jude Tapia-led Bulldogs.
“We have guys who don’t play much for us, but they give us spot minutes,” Demons head coach Zack Cole said. “That allows our guys to rest. So, they were tired. I told them down the stretch they can’t afford to be tired. We have to win a game.”
At times in the second half, it felt like a five-on-one battle as Tapia scored 17 of his 31 points and assisted four other baskets. But depth trumped Tapia. All of Santa Fe High’s points belonged to the starting lineup, and all five players hit double figures. And they all had their moments.
Fedonta “JB” White scored 15 of his 16 points in the second and third quarters as the Demons built a 37-20 lead at the half and pushed it to as much as 42-20 before taking a 56-40 lead into the fourth.
Martinez did his damage in the first half as he scored eight of his 10 points before the pain in his hand hindered his shooting and dribbling.
“The first half was easy, but in the second half, my hand was hurting like crazy,” Martinez said. “It was kinda tough and I was favoring a little bit. But I moved around a little bit.”
Cody Garcia drained five of Santa Fe High’s nine 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 19 points.
Carlos Dassaro found his shooting stroke early as he knocked down a pair of 3s and added a corner 3 with 7:06 left in the game to give Santa Fe High a 59-45 lead. He finished with 13 points.
Then came P.J. Lovato. He struggled in the Demons’ 62-59 win in the teams’ first matchup at Bulldog City, but he showed he was a quick learner. Heeding the advice of his coaches, Lovato was active in every way imaginable in the second half, scoring 14 of his 17 points and hauling in seven rebounds. Ten points came in the fourth quarter, and each bucket had a timely element.
When Albuquerque High pulled to within 64-51 on Gesus Wiggins’ layup on Tapia’s inbound pass with 4:49 left, Lovato responded with a layup and a putback to push the margin to 68-53. When the Bulldogs drew to within 68-55 on a Mahki Majedi layup with 2:33 left, Lovato scored on a drive from the right wing 17 seconds later that effectively put the game away.
Lovato couldn’t put a finger on whether his ability to be the right guy in the right place at the right time is nature or nurtured.
“I guess it’s something I learned, but it’s natural at the same time,” Lovato said. “I’ve always been a rebounder since I was small. I always just wanted to get that ball and I give everything I can when it goes up. I gotta get that rebound.”
All those little things added up when Tapia was doing everything he could to keep the Bulldogs in the game. When the Demons built a 37-17 lead in the second quarter, Tapia drained a 3 from the left wing to cut the margin to 17.
After the lead ballooned to 22, he knocked down another 3 during a 7-0 run that cut the lead to 42-27. Tapia opened the fourth quarter with a 3 during another 7-0 run to get the Bulldogs within 56-45, but Santa Fe High always had an answer for him.
“This team has a guy who can score points, get to the free-throw line, score some more points and slow the game down,” Cole said. “That’s what he does, and we knew. We challenged him.”
The challenges only get tougher, though. And the health of the Demons is crucial to answering every call.
