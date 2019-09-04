No more guessing games for Curtis Cook and the Santa Fe High tennis team.
No longer will they be prisoner to quirky bounces.
No longer will the availability of the school’s tennis courts be determined on a daily basis.
No longer will the Demons have to travel to Capital for “home” matches.
Wednesday began a long-overdue era in Santa Fe High tennis history, as Cook and his teammates stepped into the new tennis complex at Santa Fe High. Santa Fe Public Schools held a ribbon-cutting ceremony that officially opened the nine courts spread over three levels next to the softball field and the student parking lot on the campus’ south end.
The $2.4 million complex took about seven months to complete and replaces the old complex on the northwest corner that had long outlived its usefulness.
The old courts had cracked surfaces thanks to an unstable foundation. The school district tried Band-Aid approaches for most of the past 25 years, opting to resurface the courts at least five times.
“With the old courts, the ball would bounce every which way, and then they would find the dead spots and just stop bouncing altogether,” said Cook, a sophomore who has been with the program since he was an eighth grader. “With these courts, we’re able to keep moving and be able to consistently hit the ball.”
Veronica García, the district superintendent, lauded the efforts of board member Maureen Cashmon in finally getting the project off the to-do list and into action. García said Cashmon talked with her about building a new complex as far back as her first tenure with the school district from 1999-2002. She added that an appropriate name for the new courts should go to Cashmon for her advocacy.
“When I was here the first time, we were dealing with the courts here at Santa Fe High, and it was always getting pushed down to the bottom,” García said. “She was determined that it was just not going to happen, and I made a promise to her that, by hook or by crook, it was going to get done.”
The project was placed on the general obligation bond election in 2017, moving it up on the school district’s priority list. It still took another year and a half before construction began, but it was worth the wait for Cashmon.
“Safety is one of our No. 1 priorities in a schools district,” Cashmon said. “Our tennis courts are a learning environment just as much as a classroom. They need to have safe playing surfaces. It started as a parent and I became a school board member. This was one of the initiatives I am really proud [of] that is coming to fruition.”
Larry Chavez, the assistant superintendent of athletics and activities/school support, said the hope is that the complex is more than just a home for the tennis program. He envisions it being used for district and state tournaments at the high school level, as well as regional tournaments for the public.
“We are hoping to bring as many big tournaments to the city of Santa Fe as much as possible,” Chavez said. “I think we really need to utilize these courts to the fullest.”
It’s not the end of construction projects for athletics in the school district. Chavez said groundbreaking for Capital’s new softball complex next to the baseball field should begin by Sept. 16 and be done by the end of the year — in time for the Capital softball team to play on it in the spring.