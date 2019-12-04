The path to football respectability became trickier for Santa Fe High and Capital on Wednesday.
The New Mexico Activities Association’s board of directors approved a two-year classification and alignment plan for member schools starting in the 2020-21 school year, and Santa Fe High finds itself in Class 6A in football next year. That was no surprise, but the Demons move into District 2/3-6A and will play Albuquerque schools La Cueva, Eldorado, Sandia, Manzano and Albuquerque High, plus Clovis. That means they will face a program that won the 2018 6A title in La Cueva and a Clovis team that reached the semifinals in November.
Larry Chavez, Santa Fe Public Schools’ assistant superintendent of athletics and activities/school support, said in September that Santa Fe High would move up from 5A. Santa Fe High head coach Andrew Martinez said he was not surprised by the program’s district placement.
“It’s a good district,” Martinez said. “You’ve got two very good football teams and a whole bunch of other good teams in there as well. We talked about it with the kids, and they fully expect to be in a 6-A district.”
Meanwhile, Capital stays in 5A, but Albuquerque Del Norte will leave the district in lieu of Farmington and Piedra Vista, along with Gallup’s Miyamura. The Jaguars will face a Scorpions team that won District 1-5A and was the fourth seed in the state playoffs, while Piedra Vista was a six seed that reached the 5A quarterfinals.
Just like that, Capital goes from a district that was long considered the weakest in the class to one that is much more formidable.
The Jaguars will take on the two Farmington schools to open the District 1/2-5A season.
Capital head coach Bill Moon expressed excitement in being in a more competitive district.
“We are going to coach against a lot of first-class teams, and I am going to enjoy coaching against those first-rate teams,” Moon said. “At one point [in the 2019 season], I think Farmington was ranked third, Piedra Vista was fifth and we were seventh. That make us one of the toughest districts in the state.”
That wasn’t the only big news for the city’s two public schools. They will greet Los Lunas into District 5-5A for all other sports next fall.
Los Lunas is a school that has been one of the best in 4A — and 5A before that when the state had six classes — across a variety of sports. The Tigers replace Sandia, which moves into District 2-5A.
Its volleyball program won state titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018, the boys soccer team won the 4A title in November, the football team reached the state championship game for the second straight season and the boys basketball program reached the finals in March.
The school’s signature program, though, is girls basketball. It owns four state titles in the last seven years and reached the championship game six times in that span.
“Los Lunas can compete for state championships across the board,” Chavez said. “They are going to be a nice addition. Losing Sandia was tough, because they are strong in different areas. But Los Lunas will keep that competitiveness in our district pretty high.”
Otherwise, alignment and classification was relatively uneventful. Neither District 2-4A (Española Valley, Pojoaque Valley, Los Alamos and Taos) or 2-3A (St. Michael’s, Santa Fe Indian School, Las Vegas Robertson and West Las Vegas) saw any movement.
That was because the one surprise came in the form of Academy for Technology and the Classics remaining in 2A. Tim Host, ATC’s athletic director, said the school’s enrollment increased, but not enough to cross the 234-student threshold over a three-year period.
ATC will remain in District 2-2A, along with co-op team Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf (in basketball and boys soccer only), Monte del Sol and Tierra Encantada. However, the district will include Estancia, Native American Community Academy and Albuquerque Menaul.
“I think it makes our district a much more legitimate district,” Host said. “We are going to have some good teams coming.”
Former district mate McCurdy will return to some familiar terrain, as it moves into 5-2A to compete against Peñasco, Mesa Vista, Escalante, Questa and Mora. Mesa Vista, which has an enrollment for 1A, elected to play up a class, while Coronado opted to move down to 1A.
It will be in District 7-1A, which includes New Mexico School for the Deaf in all sports and Waldorf in volleyball.
Next year, girls wrestling will have one classification and be separated by two districts. District 1 will include St. Michael’s, Tierra Encantada, Pojoaque Valley, Los Alamos, Española Valley, Taos, West Las Vegas, Robertson and Pecos, while Santa Fe High and Capital are in District 2.
Soccer saw significant changes in Class 1A/3A. District 2-1A/3A on the boys side shrinks from five teams to four, as Albuquerque schools Sandia Prep, Bosque School and the tri-op of Evangel Christian/Oak Grove/Menaul leave.
West Las Vegas begins varsity play with St. Michael’s, Santa Fe Prep and Las Vegas
Robertson. District 5-1A/3A will house ATC, Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf, Monte del Sol, Tierra Encantada, Moreno Valley and Questa.
Girls soccer will have just two districts, with the Santa Fe schools (St. Michael’s, Prep, ATC and Monte del Sol) joining West Las Vegas and Robertson in 2-1A/3A.
The plan will be finalized Dec. 11, as the NMAA allows schools to appeal their placement to the board of directors on that day.
