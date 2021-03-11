Santa Fe High's undefeated start to the volleyball season came to a stop Thursday night in Rio Rancho. The Demonettes were beaten in five sets in a road match at Cleveland, losing 21-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-22, 15-11.
Santa Fe High started with straight-sets wins over Bernalillo and Rio Rancho, then took the first two sets Thursday. That's when Cleveland's front line took over and began chipping away.
"You take the first two games like that, you've really got to jump out early in Game 3," said Santa Fe High coach Josie Adams. "Once you leave that door open you let the other team back into it. Once they got hot we had had a hard time stopping them."
The fifth game was tied 10-10 before the Storm rattled off five of the final six points to end it. The Demonettes (2-1) return to work Saturday at Espanola Valley, then host Capital early next week.
"We learned from this, we learned we can play with the big teams like Cleveland," Adams said.
In other prep action Thursday, Santa Fe High's boys soccer team opened its season with a 3-1 win over Santa Fe Prep. The Demons got a pair of goals from freshman Ivan Lozano with the other off the foot of junior Jack Joseph. All three goals were unassisted with goalkeeper junior Ethan Earnest getting the win.
Prep's only goal came from freshman Yuto Oketani.
The Demons controlled the game from the start, but coach Chris Eadie said his club struggled a bit with spacing and communication — predictable side effects of a preseason cut short by the pandemic.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.