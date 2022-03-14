P.J. Lovato’s prep basketball career started with Zack Cole as his coach, and it will end with Cole as his coach this weekend.
Santa Fe High’s basketball season might have ended two weeks ago, but there will be basketball played Saturday in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. The school will play host to the updated senior All-Star series once known as North-South, rebranded to the Red-Green All-Star games. The big-school (Class 4A-5A) game will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday at Santa Fe High, and it will have a Northern flavor.
The Red team will be coached by Cole, the Demons’ head coach, and his staff, which will take on the Green team guided by Rio Rancho’s Wally Salata. The series is different from the old North-South version, which pitted the regions against each other. This time, players from across the state are picked for each team, which sometimes leads to teammates — or players and coaches — becoming foes for one day.
That won’t be the case for Lovato, the lone Santa Fe representative in the game for the Red squad. He can count on Taos forward Anthony Padilla as his teammate, while Team Green will have Española Valley’s Marin Rodriguez.
While teams were determined by 4A and 5A coaches collectively, Cole joked that he wasn’t about to give up his prized 6-foot-3 forward who was an integral part of the varsity program his entire career.
“I didn’t want to let him go,” Cole said. “It just kinda of worked out to where P.J. was on our side.”
The series went through an overhaul over the past five years, as the New Mexico High School Coaches Association changed up the format from a North-versus-South showdown to a four-quadrant systems that broke down teams according to regions for a few years prior to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the NMHSCA and the New Mexico Activities Association worked together to create a new format that simply brought the best players in the state for each sport and have coaches split them up.
Also, the All-Star games no longer are played in the summer, but right after the completion of the season. Cole said he doesn’t believe the games will have the same regional rivalries like they did when he played in the series in 1998, but it will should have a higher quality of play because the participants are still in shape from the recently completed season.
“Buster [Mabry, the NMHSCA executive director] mentioned how the quality of the games have been great,” Cole said. “And the participation of athletes is higher than at the end of the [school] year, where kids have checked out. They’re getting for college and preparing to move.”
On the girls side, Capital’s Annalise Leos and Santa Fe High’s Laisha Diaz will team up on the Green team, which will be coached by Ruidoso’s Troy Schmidt.
While the big schools are playing in Santa Fe, the small schools (1A-3A) head to Melrose for their series. The Green team will be coached by Mora’s Manuel Romero, and he will have a former player on his team — albeit not one he coached this season. The former Robertson head coach will have his former point guard, Mathew Gonzales, on the team, which also includes Santa Fe Prep’s Finn Coles and Pecos’ Isaiah Sandoval.
The Red squad will have Santiago Rivas from Escalante and Devin Flores of St. Michael’s.
On the girls side, Santa Fe Indian School will be well represented, with Jordan Torres, Cameron Conners and Taryn Aguilar taking the floor. However, Conners and Aguilar will suit up for Team Green, alongside Robertson’s Jayden Jenkins after the trio competed against each other for the 3A title last weekend. Peñasco’s Maricela MacAuley also will be on the Green team.
Torres is on the Red squad, along with Escalante’s Kalese Torrez and Pecos’ Savannah Ortiz. The Red coaching staff will include Peñasco’s Mandy Montoya, meaning she will face off against MacAuley.
The girls game will start at 1 p.m.
