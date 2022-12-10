Snowballs never look menacing when they’re at the top of the hill.

It’s when they start rolling that they grow in mass and concern.

For Santa Fe High, the snowball that began Dec. 3 in the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament championship against St. Michael’s was trifling. A couple of missed shots in transition didn’t seem like a problem — until they were followed by a couple of more misses. And a couple of more after that.

