Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 2, Abq. High 0
What happened: The Demons took command of the District 5-5A standings by withstanding the initial charge of the Bulldogs. Chris Eadie, Santa Fe High’s head coach, said his team steadily gained control of the midfield by the middle of the opening half, and it helped the Demons score twice before the break. Albuquerque High struggled to mount a counterattack, but Santa Fe High senior goalkeeper Ethan Earnest thwarted any shots on goal. “We knew they would be coming at us hard, and they seemed to figure out a way to play through the midfield more,” Eadie said. “But we were resilient and we hung in there.”
Top players: Junior striker Alex Waggoner hit the 50-goal mark on the season with both of Santa Fe High’s tallies. Earnest had a pair of saves midway through the second half that kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (14-1 overall, 6-0 in 5-5A) play at Los Lunas on Wednesday.
Santa Fe Prep 2, Abq. Hope Christian 0
What happened: Yuto Oketani scored in the opening and closing minutes of the nondistrict match in Albuquerque. In between, the Blue Griffins played air-tight defense that gave almost no quarter to the Huskies as they went on to their eighth straight win. “We frustrated them,” Prep head coach Hersch Wilson said. “They had no shots on goal of any real consequence, so kudos to our defense.”
Top players: Okatani had both of the Blue Griffins’ goals, but Wilson said the play of center midfielders Sam Little and Liam Mooney helped set the tone on the defensive side.
What’s next: Prep (9-2-1) returns to District 2 1A-3A play Wednesday at Las Vegas Robertson.
Volleyball
Santa Fe Indian School 3, Española Valley 1
What happened: The Lady Braves took a break from District 2-3A play with what head coach Brian Gurule called a big win on the road against the Lady Sundevils. SFIS won 26-24, 25-23, 17-25, 25-14 in Edward Medina Gymnasium. The Lady Braves were solid on the defensive side, Gurule said, which helped them get into system and set up their hitters for attacks.
Top players: Cameron Conners had nine kills and three blocks, while Angelina Geissinger led the team with 12 kills. Junior Madison Valdez had 11 digs to lead the back row, and Haley Aguilar dished out 14 assists.
What’s next: SFIS (9-7) return to district play Tuesday with a rematch with St. Michael’s, which swept the Lady Braves on Oct. 5. Española (8-9) take on Moriarty in District 2-4A play Tuesday.
Santa Fe Prep 3, Raton 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins showed again that when they serve well, they play well. Prep was consistent enough at the service line to produce a 25-20, 25-18, 25-17 sweep of the Lady Tigers in a District 2-3A match in Raton. Strong serving led to a more varied attack, as four players recorded at least four kills and kept some of the pressure off of sophomore phenom Nicole Gonzales. “We played more as a team and made fewer errors,” said Blue Griffins head coach Kiran Bhakta. “We consistently put pressure on them with our serving and hitting. We had pretty much every girl step up [at the net].”
Top players: Gonzales led the way with 24 kills, but Caroline Moore added five, while Emma Anderson and Emery Kurth each had four. Anderson also added 32 assists to pilot the offensive attack.
What’s next: Prep (6-8 overall, 1-2 in 2-3A) entertain West Las Vegas at home Thursday.
