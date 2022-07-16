While a new era begins at Capital, growth continues at Santa Fe High.
Meanwhile, St. Michael's tries to maintain the momentum of its first state championship game appearance in nine seasons with another sterling season.
The start of 2022 football season preparations is just two weeks away, with teams beginning two-a-day practices on Aug. 1, and the opening weekend is set for Aug. 18-20. Programs are filled with optimism as they hope the hard work of the summer will portend to success on the gridiron.
The New Mexican is taking a quick sneak peek at how the city teams look heading into the new season.
Santa Fe High
The best news possible out of the Demons' camp is that for the first time in at least a decade the program should have three teams — varsity, junior varsity and C-team. The operative word is "should."
Sixth-year head coach Andrew Martinez said between 55-75 players are working out this summer, and he expects close to 100 players by the time the games start in mid-August.
"I am really happy with our numbers," Martinez said.
Numbers are good because it might take a big collective effort to replace the production from the 20 players who graduated after last year's 6-4 campaign — the first winning season for the program since 1998.
Two of the bigger holes to fill are at quarterback and running back. Martinez said senior Andrew Allen and Michael Abeyta are battling to replace last year's signal caller Luc Jaramillo but hinted the two might share the position.
Meanwhile, the Demons will likely turn to a familiar last name in the backfield — from Martell Mora to his little brother, Alex.
Martinez added while the Demons lost a lot of starters, he is confident the returners can fill those gaps because they spent so much time on the scout team competing against the first string.
"They saw the speed they'll be playing at this year in practice," Martinez said.
St. Michael's
The Horsemen made it to their first state championship game since 2012 before losing to District 2-3A rival Las Vegas Robertson in the final, but they have the pieces to contend this year.
St. Michael's lost most of its key skill-position players to graduation — especially wide receiver Devin Flores and running back Daymon Lujan — but three linemen will return to give the replacements a good foundation.
The quarterback position is also in a state of flux, as head coach Joey Fernandez said seniors Zach Martinez and Jacob Katko are sharing reps. Martinez was the starter for most of last season after Lucas Coriz was lost for the year with a knee injury, but he struggled down the stretch as defenses dared him to throw the ball.
"I'm going to let them compete with each other and that, I think, will bring them to a higher level," Fernandez said.
Fernandez added he has seen a bump in workout attendance this summer, as he is seeing between 35-40 players consistently. He expects the roster size of around 50-55 players, which is something he hasn't seen since the mid-2010s.
Santa Fe Indian School
Second-year head coach Bill Moon relied on a classic novel to describe where the Braves are after a 5-5 record in 2021.
"We are a Tale of Two Cities," Moon said. "On one end, we got great kids at this school, and the administration is second-to-none with [athletic director] Eric Brock and [SFIS superintendent] Christie Abeyta. But on an absolute scale, we got our work cut out for us. In our district, we got to play four of the very best teams in the state."
Moon said the summer program saw between four and 13 players coming to the campus but added other players are doing their part at home to hit the gym and get in their workouts.
That, Moon said, is crucial in developing a winning foundation for the program.
"We got to be in tough enough shape to be capable of playing four quarters in 10 consecutive games," Moon said.
While SFIS lost its best player in wideout Fenyx Morningdove to graduation, it returns quarterbacks Kenyon Callado and Andre Coriz, as well as junior running back and leading rusher Taylor Torivio.