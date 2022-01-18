A steady diet of Leilani Love was the stuff of nightmares for the Santa Fe High girls basketball team Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-1 junior from Albuquerque High came into the teams’ District 2-5A opener at Bulldog City averaging 20.1 points and more than a dozen rebounds.
By game’s end, she upped those figures by transforming into a one-person wrecking crew as Albuquerque High cruised to a 64-38 blowout win in a matchup of what appears to be the top two teams in the district.
For now, Round 1 goes to the Bulldogs (9-6, 1-0), with the rematch in two weeks at Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.
“It’s like I told the girls at halftime, at least we get them again back at our place and then maybe one more time in [the district tournament],” said Santa Fe High coach Nate Morris. “We’ll regroup from this, try to figure some things out and we’ll see them again when they come to us.”
Love was dominant in the first half, hitting the midway point with nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks. She was just getting started.
After sitting for the final two minutes of the third quarter after picking up her third foul, she finished her night with a monstrous fourth quarter that saw the Bulldogs lead by at least 23 points. She made 13 straight points and finally went to the bench with 29 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks.
By time she exited, she had scored almost as many points as Santa Fe High (30, with 1:31 left in the game).
It certainly didn’t help that the Demons (9-7 overall, 0-1 in 2-5A) were without one of their top players. Kabreya Garcia-Romero sat out Tuesday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols. As one of the more dynamic players in the district, her absence was felt at the offensive end where the Demons struggled all night.
They missed their first 13 shots and didn’t get their first bucket until Olivia Montoya banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to close the first quarter. They shot just 16 percent in the first half and were 13-for-45 (28.9 percent) for the game.
“We left a lot of shots out there but, you know, it was just one of those nights,” Morris said.
As for Love, there wasn’t much to be done. She’s one of the highest-profile recruits in New Mexico and showed her value time and again, particularly in the second half, when she established her position in the low post and kept calling for the ball.
If she wasn’t making shots, she was grabbing her own misses and putting them back in.
“We tried every kind of defense on her and, yeah, she’s pretty good,” Morris said.
Montoya led the Demons with 14 points while Zuriel Vigil had nine and Alexis Espinoza had six.
NOTES
Santa Fe Public Schools on Tuesday started at least a week’s worth of online learning as COVID-19 cases have surged in Santa Fe. That, Morris said, has had an impact on the team’s preparation, as practice times have been limited and players have had fears of contracting the coronavirus. “It’s been an emotional challenge, sure,” he said. ... AHS never trailed, scoring the game’s first eight points and holding the Demons scoreless until the 1:51 mark of the first quarter when Laisha Diaz hit one of two free throws. ... Santa Fe’s next game is at home Friday against Los Lunas.
