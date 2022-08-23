082422-sfnm-spt-wissman01

Santa Fe High School’s goalie Molly Wissman, center, rushes an offensive play by St. Michaels’ Sophia Miera, right, during an Aug. 17 game at Santa Fe High. Wissman confirmed Tuesday she will play soccer at the University of Denver.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

College and soccer: a Wissman family tradition.

Santa Fe High senior goalkeeper Molly Wissman will become the third member of her family to play college soccer, as she confirmed Tuesday she committed to play at the University of Denver, a Division I school.

Wissman follows the path of her older brother, Michael Wissman Jr., a 2022 Santa Fe High graduate who is a freshman playing for Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo.; and father Michael Wissman Sr., who also played soccer for the Skyhawks in the 1990s.

