Santa Fe High School’s goalie Molly Wissman, center, rushes an offensive play by St. Michaels’ Sophia Miera, right, during an Aug. 17 game at Santa Fe High. Wissman confirmed Tuesday she will play soccer at the University of Denver.
Santa Fe High senior goalkeeper Molly Wissman will become the third member of her family to play college soccer, as she confirmed Tuesday she committed to play at the University of Denver, a Division I school.
Wissman follows the path of her older brother, Michael Wissman Jr., a 2022 Santa Fe High graduate who is a freshman playing for Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo.; and father Michael Wissman Sr., who also played soccer for the Skyhawks in the 1990s.
Wissman has been a four-year varsity starter for the Demonettes and has accumulated 193 saves over her four-year career. She also was a first-team Class 5A All-State performance as a sophomore during the shortened 2021 spring season.
Among the schools Wissman considered was the University of Portland, but when the school was already recruiting another goalie, she turned her attention toward Denver. She added some Division II and III schools also had interest in her.
“I went to [the University of Denver] ID camp and they really liked me,” Wissman said. “They told me to come back, and I did. Then they offered me.”
Wissman said her dad has been a great supporter and is always willing to give feedback — even if it is not what she wants to hear.
“My dad takes to me all of my games, and he’s at all of my tournaments,” Wissman said. “He always gives me advice, whether it is super harsh or not.”
Toughness is a Wissman trait. She has been a kicker on the football team for the past two seasons and had to make a few tackles on kickoff returns. Besides, it’s hard finding criticism over Wissman’s play over the past two seasons.
She allowed just five goals last season against 36 shots for a 0.301 goals-against average, as Santa Fe High finished 19-2 and earned the fourth seed in the Class 5A State Tournament. She has yet to surrender a goal through two matches in the 2022 season, and didn’t even face a shot in a 10-0 win over Valencia on Saturday.
Santa Fe High head coach Justin Najaka said he was thrilled for his goalkeeper and feels she will do very well at Denver. He has seen enough of Wissman to know, having watched her since she was competing at the club level for almost a decade.
“She was amazing back then,” Najaka said. “There was just something special about her and you knew she was going to do very well. She could stop anything back then, and has only gotten better over time.”
Wissman said one area she worked on over the past four years has been confidence. She said it was hard taking her lumps as a freshman, and remembered how crushing it was to lose to Albuquerque High 10-0. But that made last year’s win at home over the Lady Bulldogs, who have been one of the top girls soccer programs over the past seven years, all the more special.
“If you’re not confident in goal, you’re not going to succeed and you have to be a leader,” Wissman said. “A goalkeeper is someone who is talking the whole game and leading the team. … That whole experience has helped and taught me to be a leader in a way. I know how to work with girls my own age and as young as eighth grade.”