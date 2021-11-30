Girls basketball
Santa Fe High 58, Pojoaque Valley 43
What happened: The Demons used a 23-6 scoring run in the second quarter to expand an 11-9 lead into a 34-15 advantage in both teams' season opener in Ben Luján Gymnasium. The lead grew to 48-23 before head coach Nate Morris emptied the bench and the Elkettes scored 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Top players: Laisha Diaz led a trio of double-digit scorers with 19 points, while Maci Cordova had 13. Katelyn Padilla capped the list with 10. Tonni Aquino had 18 points for Pojoaque, while Anissa Herrera added 10.
What's next: Santa Fe High plays host to Los Alamos in the opening round of the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament on Thursday. Pojoaque plays at Capital on Thursday.
St. Michael's 56, Academy for Technology and the Classics 29
What happened: The Lady Horsemen exploded in the second and third quarters for 30 points to turn an 11-10 lead into a 41-21 advantage in a nondistrict game in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. It came after struggling to score just eight points in the second half of a 37-26 loss to Los Alamos on Nov. 23.
Top players: Milena Keene, fresh off making history as the first female football player to score a point in a state championship football game, led St. Michael's with 12 points. Lauryn Pecos and Carmen Pacheco each had 10.
What's next: Both teams play Thursday. St. Michael's (1-1) heads to Taos, while ATC (1-1) plays Escalante in the opening game of the West Las Vegas Shootout.
Santa Fe Indian School 51, Thoreau 47
What happened: The Lady Braves built a 42-34 lead heading into the third quarter, but the dogged Lady Hawks wouldn't go away. They outscored SFIS 13-9, but Jordan Torres hit a pair of free throws in the final moments to secure the win.
Top players: Torres scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half to lead the Lady Braves. Cameron Conners chipped in with 11. Leah Delgarito paced Thoreau with 10 points.
What's next: SFIS (2-0) heads to the West Las Vegas Shootout to play Maxwell on Thursday.
Los Alamos 34, Abq. Valley 28
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers are leaning on their defense, and it is a successful strategy. They only led 13-12 at the half, but held the Lady Vikings to 16 points in the second half to put away the win in the North Valley of Albuquerque.
Top players: Freshman guard GG Romero had 13 points to lead Los Alamos.
What's next: Los Alamos (2-0) takes on host Santa Fe High in the opening round of the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament on Thursday.
Boys basketball
Mesa Vista 61, Coronado 53
What happened: The Trojans' season opener was a success, as they outscored the Leopards 17-10 in the third quarter to turn a 23-22 halftime lead into a 40-32 lead that held up in Ojo Caliente.
Top players: Junior guard Jordan Cervantes had a game-high 28 points for the Trojans, and Brandon Sandoval added 10.
What's next: Mesa Vista plays at Dulce on Saturday. Coronado (1-3) also plays Dulce, but on Wednesday.
