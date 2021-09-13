Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 8, Taos 0
What happened: The Demons dominated the pace of play in a nondistrict game at home, and the result was a 5-0 lead at the half to remain undefeated. Overall, six players scored goals and four recorded assists, which made Santa Fe High head coach Justin Najaka happy. "I thought we spread [the scoring] around pretty well and we moved the ball around very well today," Najaka said.
Top players: Jazzi Gonzalez recorded a hat trick and Alison Segura-Maze added a goal and an assist. Asha Smelser and Sonia Goujon each had a pair of assists.
What’s next: The Demons (6-0) head to Albuquerque on Wednesday to play Bosque School.
