Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 8. Abq. Bosque School 0
What happened: The Demons’ “Sharing is Caring” plan is working. Six players were involved in their eight goals as they downed the Lady Bobcats at Santa Fe High. Santa Fe High now has tallied 55 goals through seven matches — which is 16 more than the team had in 20 matches in 2019. “We work hard at moving the ball around and creating those opportunities, instead of forcing it,” Demons head coach Justin Najaka said. “We’ve gotten significantly and noticeably better at it over the past couple of weeks.”
Top players: If anyone embodies the Demons’ style of play, it’s Allison Segura-Maze. The senior midfielder had a hat trick and a pair of assists as Najaka said she has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. Jazzi Gonzalez also had a hat trick and Lily Earnest had a goal and a pair of assists.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (7-0) has one more nondistrict match before hitting District 5-5A play, and it will take on Aztec on Saturday at home.
Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 4, Abq. Bosque School 0
What happened: The Demons finished their nondistrict portion of 2021 with a 9-1 record as they dispatched the Bobcats by doing all of their scoring in the first half. Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie had high praise for his team as it played in a grass field in temperatures that almost hit 90 degrees. “This team is excited for the beginning of district play next week,” Eadie said.
Top players: Alex Waggoner set a school record for most goals in a season with 31 after scoring four times. Midfielder Michael Wissman had two assist to bring his season total to 15, while Max Anderson and Jack Joseph each recorded an assist.
What’s next: The Demons jump right into the fire of District 5-5A play with a match Wednesday at perennial Class 5A favorite Albuquerque High.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.