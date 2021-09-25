Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 6, Los Lunas 1
What happened: The Demons came out strong Saturday against the Lady Tigers in a District 5-5A match in Los Lunas, jumping out to a 6-0 lead before Los Lunas answered late in the first half. The second half was uneventful, but Santa Fe High head coach Justin Najaka was impressed with the energy his team started with to take a commanding lead.
“We all agreed to not come out slow because we didn’t know what would happen on the grass,” Najaka said. “We slowed down a little in the second half, but we came out fast.”
Top players: The Demons’ trademark balance was on display as four players recorded a goal. Jazzi Gonzalez scored twice, while Asha Smelser and Allison Segura-Maze each had a goal and an assist.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (11-0 overall, 2-0 in 5-5A) finishes the nondistrict portion of its schedule against Moriarty on Monday.
Academy for Technology and the Classics 3, Santa Fe Prep 1
What happened: The Phoenix upped their winning streak to two, thanks to a pair of goals from Maggie Rittmeyer in a nondistrict match at Brennand Field. ATC took a 1-0 lead before the half on Sofia Barker’s goal, then Rittmeyer took over in the second half. Prep cut the margin to 2-1 on Isabel Dolan’s goal in the 68th minute, but Rittmeyer capped the scoring a minute later.
“We were short-handed with a few players out with injuries,” Prep co-head coach Todd Kurth said.
Top players: Barker had a goal and a save to go with Rittmeyer’s two goals.
What’s next: Prep (2-6) plays at Las Vegas Robertson on Tuesday. ATC (2-4) plays at Taos on Monday.
Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 6, Los Lunas 1
What happened: That is not a typo; the boys also dominated the Tigers, although this 5-5A contest was in Santa Fe. The Demons took a 4-1 lead into the half, but head coach Chris Eadie said his team didn’t play with the same energy or intensity as it did in a 4-0 win over Albuquerque High on Wednesday. He pointed to the 26 shots against the Tigers as an example.
“We were not as efficient in our attacking third as we have been of late,” Eadie said.
Top players: Despite facing double and triple teams, junior striker Alex Waggoner scored a pair of goals to go with a pair of assists. Henry Mazulis had two goals, while Ivan Lozano recorded a goal and an assist.
What’s next: The Demons (10-1, 2-0 in 5-5A) play Albuquerque Manzano in Albuquerque on Wednesday.
Santa Fe Prep 5, Taos 1
What happened: The Blue Griffins were on their heels when the Tigers opened the scoring in the third minute of a nondistrict match at Sun Mountain Field. But it was only for a moment, as Prep responded with five unanswered goals the rest of the match and took a 4-1 halftime lead. Prep head coach Hersch Wilson was impressed with the way the Blue Griffins responded to adversity.
“They kept focus,” Wilson said. “They didn’t get upset. They just continued to play. I was impressed by that kind of maturity.”
Top players: Mike Vimont had a hat trick, while Yuto Oketani's pair of goals accounted for all of Prep’s scoring. Asher Nathan assisted on three goals.
What’s next: Prep (4-2-1) heads into District 2 1A-3A play against Las Vegas Robertson at home Tuesday. Taos (2-7) entertains Academy for Technology and the Classics on Monday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.