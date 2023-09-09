Santa Fe High School logo

Girls soccer

Santa Fe High 4, Piedra Vista 0

What happened: The Demonettes got off to a strong start when Asha Smelser scored a goal in the opening minute, and they built a 3-0 lead by the half. Santa Fe High head coach Justin Najaka said the team controlled the midfield, which opened up its offense through the middle. Defensively, the Demonettes matched Piedra Vista's physicality, which helped goalkeeper Kaya Schlesinger-Hanson as she only needed to save four shots on the day.

