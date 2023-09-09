What happened: The Demonettes got off to a strong start when Asha Smelser scored a goal in the opening minute, and they built a 3-0 lead by the half. Santa Fe High head coach Justin Najaka said the team controlled the midfield, which opened up its offense through the middle. Defensively, the Demonettes matched Piedra Vista's physicality, which helped goalkeeper Kaya Schlesinger-Hanson as she only needed to save four shots on the day.
Top players: Laila Carter had a pair of goals to give her eight on the season, while Smelser and Lily Earnest each had a goal and an assist. Elsa Ranney Smith dished out two assists.
What's next: Santa Fe High (7-0) will travel up Siringo Road to face St. Michael's on Wednesday.
Santa Fe Prep 3, Capital 1
What happened: A week off did the Blue Griffins a world of good, as they rebounded with a solid win over a much-improved Lady Jaguars team that had a winning record heading into the match.
Top players: Marley Belyeu had a pair of goals to lead the Prep attack, while Katie Mooney scored on a penalty kick.
What's next: Prep (3-3) takes on Monte del Sol Tuesday at home. Capital (2-2) take on Rio Rancho at home Tuesday, as well.
Boys soccer
Los Alamos 3, Santa Fe High 0
What happened: The Demons were their own worst enemy in a nondistrict match at Sullivan Field, as they struggled to get the ball out of their own third of the field. The Hilltoppers' aggressive defense was a big reason for that, and it led to three first-half goals on just four shots. Coach Chris Eadie said his team's youth, lack of size and ball handling also played a big role in the rough start.
The Demons played much better in the first 10 minutes of the second half before a thunderstorm ended the match.
"They looked their age," Eadie said. "When you start an eighth grader and a ninth grader, you can encounter quality programs at the varsity level who are going to toss out players who just tower over them. Los Alamos was one of those teams, and that's just the way it is."
Top players: Freshman Xanti Valdez played "above his weight class and his grade," Eadie said, and the team followed his lead in the second half.
What's next: Santa Fe High (2-1) plays Albuquerque Hope Christian in its home opener Tuesday. Los Alamos (5-0) heads to the Albuquerque Academy Invitational Thursday, where it plays Rio Rancho Cleveland in the first round.