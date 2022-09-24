What happened: The Demonettes got their first District 5-5A win Saturday at home, thanks to a pair of goals in the opening half that held up. Jazzi Gonzalez opened the scoring in the 17th minute off a one-touch volley on Tatiana Winter’s corner kick. Kaya Schlesinger-Hansen got into the action seven minutes later with a header to the back of the net off of Veronica Luchetti’s cross. The Lady Tigers (10-2 overall, 1-1 in 5-5A) halved the lead on a goal from Mia Carbajal-Hartog to cap the scoring. Demonettes head coach Justin Najaka said the team controlled play but needs to work on its shooting.
“My concern is that most of these shots did not have the power and accuracy I would have preferred,” Najaka said. “This is something we need to work on this week.”
Top players: Defenders Mikayla O’Farrell and Ruby Reyes Tapia headlined a strong defensive effort that held Los Lunas to just two shots.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (6-3-2, 1-0-1) plays a nondistrict match at Rio Rancho Cleveland on Monday.
Abq. Sandia Prep 3, St. Michael’s 0
What happened: The Lady Horsemen couldn’t convert on the few opportunities it had against the Lady Sundevils for the championship of the Sandia Prep Invitational. In a battle of last season’s Class 1A/3A state championship, St. Michael’s again struggled to score.
“We played well,” Lady Horsemen head coach Alfonso Camarena said. “We had two or three good opportunities in the first half. We just couldn’t score.”
Top players: Camarena commended the play of defenders Logan Hunt, Cameren Gantt and midfielder Tara Schneider and Lauryn Pecos.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (6-3) plays West Las Vegas at home Tuesday.
Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 4, Los Lunas 1
What happened: The Demons finally had an offensive explosion, scoring three goals in the second half to produce their best goal total since a 7-2 win over Santa Fe Prep on Aug. 30. Santa Fe High had 10 shots on frame as it showed the balance attack that was its identity for much of the season. The win gives the Demons a 2-0 mark in District 5-5A.
Top players: Cy Anderson scored a pair of goals and recorded an assist for the Demons. His season total of seven goals ties Pablo Canivell and Chris Solano for the team lead. Luis Ruano had three saves subbing for starter Henry Kuchta.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (10-2 overall) plays Albuquerque Manzano in a district home match Wednesday.
Abq. Cibola 1, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins finished fourth in the Albuquerque Sandia Prep Invitational, following a tough 3-1 loss to Hatch Valley in the opening round with a strong defensive effort. The Cougars made good on on a corner-kick opportunity early in the second half for the lone goal of the match.
Top players: Van Anderson had seven saves in goal to highlight the defense. The lone goal he surrendered came off a redirect when he could not clear the initial shot off the corner kick.
What’s next: Prep (7-4) heads to District 2-1A/3A play with an away match at Las Vegas Robertson on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Questa 3, Monte del Sol 2
What happened: It was a marathon of a nondistrict match in Genoveva Chavez Community Center, but the Lady Wildcats prevailed, 25-18, 25-15, 16-25, 15-25, 15-11. The Lady Dragons were solid on defense and served well, head coach Jessica Butler said.
“We had tons of long rallies, and tons of long points,” Butler said.
Top players: Kristi Terrazas had eight kills, 10 digs and two aces for Monte del Sol. June Martinez had eight kills and four blocks, while Xandra Zuniga had 25 digs to lead the defensive effort.
What’s next: The Lady Dragons (0-9) play McCurdy in Española on Tuesday. Questa gets a rematch with the Lady Dragons in The Mini-Pit on Friday.