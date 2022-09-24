Santa Fe High School logo

Girls soccer

Santa Fe High 2, Los Lunas 1

What happened: The Demonettes got their first District 5-5A win Saturday at home, thanks to a pair of goals in the opening half that held up. Jazzi Gonzalez opened the scoring in the 17th minute off a one-touch volley on Tatiana Winter’s corner kick. Kaya Schlesinger-Hansen got into the action seven minutes later with a header to the back of the net off of Veronica Luchetti’s cross. The Lady Tigers (10-2 overall, 1-1 in 5-5A) halved the lead on a goal from Mia Carbajal-Hartog to cap the scoring. Demonettes head coach Justin Najaka said the team controlled play but needs to work on its shooting.

Popular in the Community