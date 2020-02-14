Girls basketball
Abq. Manzano 46, Santa Fe High 37
What happened: In what has been a pattern for much of the district season, the Demonettes had the shots they wanted — they just didn’t fall again in a 5-5A loss in Albuquerque. The Lady Monarchs took advantage of the cold streak to build a 24-15 lead at the half. Santa Fe High warmed up enough to cut the margin to five in the final moments, but another cold spell ensued.
“We had good looks. It was just the same old story,” Demonettes head coach Nate Morris said. “We had a better second half, but Manzano was the better team [Friday].”
Standouts: Angie Perez led Santa Fe High with eight points, while Lexy Espinoza and Zuriel Vigil each scored seven. Mya Williams led the Lady Monarchs with 17 points, and Mary Jane Weaver had 11.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (8-15 overall, 0-7 in 5-5A) hosts Capital on Tuesday.
Abq. Sandia 57, Capital 20
What happened: The Lady Jaguars’ offense was cold in the first half, and frozen over the final 16 minutes as the Lady Matadors held them to just six points in the second half of a 5-5A game in Albuquerque. Capital trailed 31-14 at the half before Sandia went on an 18-3 scoring run in the third quarter, fueled by 10 points from junior Viane Cumber. The Lady Jaguars had just one field goal in the second half.
Standouts: Cumber scored 21 points to lead all scorers. Ethena Silva had eight points to lead Capital, and Rebecca Sorensen added seven.
What’s next: Capital (8-15, 3-4) travels to Santa Fe High on Tuesday.
Las Vegas Robertson 64, St. Michael’s 51
What happened: The Lady Horsemen hit the glass hard, but all they ended up with were a bunch of misses that turned into Lady Cardinals transition buckets. Robertson outscored St. Michael’s 14-8 in the third quarter to build a 49-37 lead and pushed it to 61-41 before the Lady Horsemen made a late run. But it was too late.
“We were getting open looks, and we were getting second shots [on a possession],” St. Michael’s head coach Martin Esquibel said. “We just couldn’t capitalize. While we’re down there trying to get second chances, they were getting breakaway layups.”
Standouts: Carisa Padilla had 14 points to lead the Lady Horsemen, while Stella Valencia had eight and grabbed 21 rebounds.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (11-12, 2-4) heads to West Las Vegas on Tuesday. Robertson (11-12, 3-3) hosts Raton on Tuesday.
