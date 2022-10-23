A year ago, the Santa Fe High Demonettes worked on penalty kicks in the event they were involved in a shootout during the Class 5A State Girls Soccer Tournament.
This year, they will likely practice them again but with a feeling of inevitability.
Santa Fe High earned the 10th seed in this year's bracket, giving the Demonettes a first-round matchup with an all-too-familiar opponent: the No. 7 Albuquerque High Lady Bulldogs. The two District 5-5A foes will play each other for the third time this season at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bulldog City.
If the previous three matches are any indication, expect this one to last longer than the prescribed 80 minutes of regulation. Each one went into the second overtime, with Albuquerque High winning two of them. The other one, a Sept. 21 meeting, was a 2-all tie.
Justin Najaka, the Demonettes head coach, said he was in a meeting to determine All-District performers when the bracket was announced. He said he was standing next to Lady Bulldogs head coach Paul Grant when they saw it.
"We looked at each other and he said, 'Well, I guess it was meant to be,' " Najaka said. "It only makes sense."
Najaka said the advantage of playing again is that they both know each other so well, a scouting report for preparation isn't really needed.
What will be needed, though, is work on penalty kicks. Najaka said he would not divulge the order or the players he would use if it came down to that.
Well, more like "when."
"It's very likely that we will end up the same way," Najaka said.
Meanwhile, the boys team will begin its defense of its 5A crown with an opening round match Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. against Rio Rancho at Ivan Head Stadium. The Demons finished the season with a 16-4 record and a runner-up finish in 5-5A behind Albuquerque High, which was good enough for the sixth seed.
The Rams, meanwhile, were the third of four District 1-5A teams to make the postseason, ahead of No. 12 Rio Rancho Cleveland. Rio Rancho will not be an easy out for Santa Fe High, as it sports wins over Albuquerque Academy (the 2-seed in the 4A bracket), Albuquerque High (seeded fifth in 5A) and No. 10 Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy.
In the 1A/3A bracket, the St. Michael's girls earned the fifth seed and will play its third match against No. 4 Santa Fe Prep this weekend. Prep nabbed the higher seed, thanks to being named the District 2-1A/3A champion. That happened because St. Michael's had to forfeit a win over the Blue Griffins that ended up being the difference in the district standings.
Meanwhile, Las Vegas Robertson took the No. 6 seed and will travel to No. 3 Ruidoso. Academy for Technology and the Classics earned the program's second postseason berth when the Phoenix earned the seventh seed. They will play at No. 2 Albuquerque Bosque School this weekend.
On the boys side, Santa Fe Prep was placed third in the eight-team bracket, as its loss to Hatch Valley was the deciding factor in the Bears getting the No. 2 seed.
St. Michael's is the fourth seed and will play district rival Robertson, which was fifth. Tierra Encantada, which made a furious rally from a 2-0 deficit to beat Monte del Sol by a 3-2 count Saturday and win the District 5-1A/3A title, was the eighth seed and will take on No. 1 Albuquerque Sandia Prep.
In the 4A bracket, Los Alamos was the only Northern school to earn a spot in the boys and girls brackets. The Lady Hilltoppers were placed fourth and will get a bye into this weekend's quarterfinals, where they will play the winner between. No. 5 Roswell Goddard and No. 12 Artesia.
The Hilltoppers claimed the third seed and also get a bye, where they get the winner of the No. 6 Albuquerque Hope Christian-No. 11 Deming opening-round match.
All first-round, quarterfinal and semifinal contests will be played at the home of the higher seed, while the championships will be played Nov. 4 (Class 1A/3A) and 5 (4A and 5A) at Rio Rancho Cleveland.