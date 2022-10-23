Santa Fe High School logo

A year ago, the Santa Fe High Demonettes worked on penalty kicks in the event they were involved in a shootout during the Class 5A State Girls Soccer Tournament.

This year, they will likely practice them again but with a feeling of inevitability.

Santa Fe High earned the 10th seed in this year's bracket, giving the Demonettes a first-round matchup with an all-too-familiar opponent: the No. 7 Albuquerque High Lady Bulldogs. The two District 5-5A foes will play each other for the third time this season at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bulldog City.

