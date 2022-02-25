ALBUQUERQUE — It’s out of their hands now.
With Friday night’s 47-39 loss at Albuquerque High in the finals of the District 5-5A Tournament, Santa Fe High’s girls basketball team must await the outcome of Sunday night’s seeding and selection process to see if they’ll be included in next week’s state tournament.
Are the Demonettes in? Probably.
With 18 wins to their credit and a runner-up finish in both the 5-5A regular season and district tournament, they entered the weekend ranked
No. 16 in the latest MaxPreps tabulation for Class 5A.
Considering this team just pushed Albuquerque High to the brink in each of its last two meetings, not to mention played its best ball after the turn of the new year (12-3 since the start of January) Demonettes coach Nate Morris got right to the point when talking about his team.
“We get no respect; none,” he said after Friday’s game. “They say we haven’t been a factor since 2014. Now all of a sudden people are saying, ‘Oh it’s Santa Fe, we can roll through them.’ Well no, you can’t. It’s dang frustrating, too.”
While the MaxPreps rankings are hardly an exact science, they do generally get close to how the seeding process plays out. If the Demonettes (18-9) get the very last spot in the 16-team field, they’ll head to undefeated No. 1 Volcano Vista in next week’s opening round; not exactly a dazzling prospect for a team that feels like it deserves better.
“We do deserve better, for sure,” said Santa Fe High guard Kabreya Garcia. “We’re way better than 16. We’re put higher than four teams that we already beat and we’re still at 16.”
Actually, the Demonettes have only beaten one 5A team (Clovis) that’s ranked higher. They’re 1-1 against the only team that could potentially knock them out of the postseason, Rio Rancho. The Rams visit Volcano Vista in Saturday’s 1-5A championship game. If they pull the stunning (and highly unlikely) upset, the Rams could jump over Santa Fe High and get that final playoff spot.
“I just don’t understand it,” Morris said. “We’ve done everything we’ve had to do.”
They nearly clinched an automatic bid to the tournament by beating Albuquerque High on Friday. Down 22-9 midway through the second quarter, the Demonettes kickstarted a rally by getting a pair of 3-pointers from Olivia Montoya, then a third from Zuriel Vigil.
Trailing by as many as 10 in the third quarter, Santa Fe High used a stunning 12-0 run over the final four-plus minutes of the period to take a 32-30 lead when Laisha Diaz converted a fastbreak layup off an AHS turnover with 17 seconds left.
The lead would change hands three times in the fourth quarter, the last time with just 73 seconds left when Jazmyn Griego buried a huge 3-pointer from the top of the key to snap a 39-all tie. It was part of an 11-0 run over the final four-plus minutes, handing the Bulldogs the district title and, by all accounts, a playoff seeding of anywhere from 10 to 13.
“If we win this game, maybe they put us at 12,” Morris said. “We had our shot, we got the looks we wanted. We just didn’t get it done.”
Only four players off Albuquerque High’s roster managed to score, led by Leilani Love’s game-high 20 points. She had nine in the fourth quarter, including a game-tying free throw with just over two minutes remaining.
No one from Santa Fe High reached double digits. Diaz and Montoya had a team-high nine; Montoya’s total coming on a trio of 3-pointers. Garcia had eight and Vigil seven.
The prospect of waiting until Sunday doesn’t sit well with the Demonettes. Morris said the team’s body of work is good enough to be included in the state tournament.
“I’m still new to this coaching thing and maybe other coaches out there don’t know much about me, I don’t know,” he said. “For whatever reason people don’t have that much respect for what we’ve done, but I’m telling you, this is a good team. We are a state tournament team.”
NOTES
Bubble time: Sunday’s seeding and selection process will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday and be broadcast live on the New Mexico Activities Association’s website at www.nmact.org.
Best part?: Morris loved the way the Demonettes climbed back into Friday’s game. They scored the final 12 points of the third quarter to take a lead, a rally that included three straight 3-pointers from Montoya, Diaz and Garcia. It set up a steal and fastbreak layup by Diaz to put Santa Fe High ahead.
Résumé: Santa Fe High’s only losses since the New Year are all to Albuquerque High. The Demonettes lost both regular season matchups before Friday’s game. They went 11-6 against opponents from Class 5A, going 7-3 against smaller schools in 4A and 3A. Their strength of schedule is tied with Albuquerque High for the worst of the top 25 teams in 5A.
