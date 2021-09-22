Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 1, Abq. High 0
What happened: It was a defensive battle for both teams, as they combined for just eight shots on goal in both teams' District 5-5A opener. The Demons made one of their shots count, as Jazzi Gonzalez cleaned up a pass from Tatiana Winter off a direct kick in the 69th minute that held up. It made up for a missed opportunity minutes earlier when Lily Earnest's goal off a cross from Sonia Goujon was waved off for an offsides infraction. "Both defenses were just amazing and pretty much impenetrable," Demons head coach Justina Najaka said.
Top players: Gonzalez had the winning goal, but Najaka also credited Molly Wissman for a stalwart performance in goal to maintain the shutout. It culminated a great night for the Wissman family as brother Mike had a pair of assists in the boys team's 4-0 win over the Bulldogs in Albuquerque.
What's next: The Demons (10-0, 1-0 in 5-5A) take on Los Lunas at home at 11 a.m. Saturday.
