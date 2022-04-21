Camari Knox was dog tired after spending over 90 minutes on the tennis court Thursday, so much so that she forgot an important task — the score.
The senior for the Santa Fe High girls tennis team wracked her brain for several seconds, trying to recall the score for Game 1 of her No. 5 singles match against Los Lunas' Rosie Shaughnessy when head coach Bonnie Rogers asked her for the final.
"I think it was ... 6 [to] ... 3?" Knox said quizzically before finally answering in the affirmative.
There was nothing hanging in the balance of her 6-3, 6-3 win over Shaughnessy, other than perfection. It had been six years since Santa Fe High won either a boys or a girls district title, and the program accomplished something that had been done in more than a decade — and perhaps longer.
The boys and girls teams won the District 5-5A team title with a sweep at crosstown rival Capital on Tuesday. Two days later, they both capped a perfect district season — 5-0 — in the most perfect way.
The Demons and Demonettes downed Los Lunas by 9-0 scores to finish the regular season. Both teams did it without surrendering a single set.
Senior Maiah Trujillo, who attends Academy for Technology and the Classics but has played for the Demonettes since her freshman year, said it was special for her and Knox to close out their tennis careers with a district title, which also bequeaths a Class 5A State Team Tournament appearance.
"It means a lot. I am really proud of everybody, especially since we haven't had a full [girls] team my entire time that I've been playing," Trujillo said. "It's really, special, although it's sad because this is my last year. But I am proud of everybody and the bond we've built."
Meanwhile, the boys team secured its second straight appearance in the 5A bracket, but it was a wild-card entry a year ago. The Demons upset Las Cruces Centennial in a 7-versus-2 seeding matchup in 2021 to reach the 5A semifinals.
That surprise run to the semifinals gave the Santa Fe High boys a shot of confidence that carried into this season.
"I've gotten so much more confidence, especially in playing doubles," sophomore Humza Mahmood said. "At first, it was like, 'I don't want to mess up.' Now it's like, 'we're gonna win.' ”
Just as impressive is the two teams combined to lose only three matches combined in district play. Only Capital's Marianna Carrillo downed a Demonette, while Albuquerque High's Leo Rocca was responsible for the Demons' two losses in a 7-2 win on April 14. Rocca beat Diego Gadret in No. 1 singles, then teamed with Lucas Marquez to beat Humza Mahmood and Luis Carlos Flores in No. 1 doubles.
Rogers said a key to both teams' success is the chemistry they possess not just within each team, but with the program. That stems from their participation in the First Serve New Mexico program, which provides students from grades 3-12 in Santa Fe and Pojoaque with an after-school program that focuses on tutoring, life skills and tennis instruction.
Six girls players and three boys players are from the program, which has become a lifeblood for Santa Fe High since many of those players attend the school. Sophomore Luis Carlos Flores said the players know each other so well from the program that the transition to playing team tennis was almost seamless.
"It really strengthened our bond," Flores said. "Even if we don't play matches with the girls, we are still good friends with them because of First Serve."
The chemistry definitely showed in doubles play. Eighth grader Carmen Valentino and sophomore Yasmin Verastegui-Palomino dominated the Lady Tigers' duo of Taleyah Beyar and Alivia Sanchez, 6-0, 6-3, in the No. 1 pairing. Mahmood and Flores easily handled Nick Morales and Tyler Winters, 6-1, 6-2, in the boys No. 1 matchup.
Verastegui-Palomino said her understanding of Valentino's game makes it seem like the two don't even need to talk during a rally.
"We know each other's strengths, and we're pretty good friends, so we do communicate pretty well," she said.
All four also won their singles matches, combining to lose six games in sweeping their opponents. Valentino, whose was added to the team along with junior transfer Mikayla Montaño, giving the Demonettes needed depth, She had only a minor hiccup against Beyar in their No. 1 singles match in the second set.
After dispatching Beyar 6-0 in the opening set, Valentino dropped the first two games as she admitted to losing focus. It showed in her first serve, which was inconsistent during that stretch. She improved upon it enough to win the last six games and a 6-2 win.
"My serve has been a little back and forth in terms of how it's going," Valentino said. "It's just focusing on keeping my head up and watching the ball because I tend to pull my head a lot on my first serve."
The boys team entertains hopes of getting a top-four seed for the team tournament in Albuquerque on May 6-7. Its 12-4 duals record might be good enough to get it.
"I did not lose a single player last year, and they have that chemistry," Rogers said. "But sometimes they are a little immature, and I have to make sure they don't goof off or clown around and get that stopped. I want them to get serious, but it shows. When they put their head in the game, they win."
Sometimes, the Demons and Demonettes get a little too into their matches and forget the little things — like the score.