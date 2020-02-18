Girls basketball
Santa Fe High 51, Capital 44 (2OT)
What happened: Demonettes head coach Nate Morris had preached playing four full quarters in order to break an eight-game losing streak. They needed six to beat the Lady Jaguars Tuesday for their first District 5-5A win in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Santa Fe High was at its best at the free-throw line in the two overtimes, combining to go 12 for 15 and 9 of 10 in the second overtime for all of its points.
“We’ve been working on our free throws,” Morris said. “We put more emphasis on them since the early part of the season.”
Standouts: Kabreya Garcia had 13 points, and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the line, while Lexy Espinoza matched her scoring output. Ethena Silva led Capital with 13 points, while Alyssa Martinez had 10.
What’s next: Santa Fe High plays at Albuquerque Rio Grande on Thursday, while Capital plays at home to Albuquerque Manzano.
West Las Vegas 55, St. Michael’s 49
What happened: The Lady Horsemen finally got its offense on track in the fourth quarter, knocking down three 3-pointers and cutting a 40-36 Lady Dons lead heading into the fourth to one. However, West Las Vegas was solid at the free-throw line down the stretch, hitting seven of nine to pull away in a 2-3A win in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium.
Still, St. Michael’s head coach Martin Esquibel saw some signs of growth in coming back from a double-digit deficit.
“It was a good game, a good effort by the girls,” Esquibel said. “I’m very proud of them. They played a heck of a game.”
Standouts: Rachel Morgan and Carisa Padilla each had 13 points to lead the Lady Horsemen, while Stella Valencia had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (12-13, 2-5) plays host to Santa Fe Indian School on Friday.
Academy for Technology and the Classics 36, Monte del Sol 16
What happened: The Phoenix couldn’t put away the Lady Dragons until the fourth quarter of a 2-2A game at the Institute of American Indian Arts to secure second place. Monte del Sol used a variety of defenses to catch ATC off-guard, but the Phoenix led 22-9 heading into the fourth.
“Overall, the girls played well tonight,” Lady Dragons head coach Ray Roybal said. “We hung in this game.”
Standouts: Mary Jane Alvidrez and Daisy Ortiz each had six points to lead the Lady Dragons. Perla Miramontes had 10 points for ATC.
What’s next: The Phoenix (13-8, 5-1) play Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf on Thursday. Monte del Sol (3-18, 3-4) finishes the season at McCurdy on Friday.
Pojoaque Valley 56, Moriarty 39
What happened: The Elkettes tightened up their defense in the second half, allowing just 14 points as they built upon a 29-25 halftime lead to keep pace with Española Valley atop the 2-4A standings. The Lady Pintos only had five points in the third, and Pojoaque padded the lead to 48-30.
Standouts: Ashten Martinez had 16 points for the Elkettes, while Michaela Martinez added 15. Kailei Edwards scored 15 points for Moriarty, and sister Peyton Edwards scored nine.
What’s next: Pojoaque (19-6, 6-1) needs a win over Los Alamos Friday to force no worse than a tie for first place.
Boys basketball
Santa Fe Indian School 78, Santa Fe Prep 54
What happened: The Blue Griffins had flashes of goodness that were overshadowed by bad stretches of play that allowed the Braves to pull away in the second half of a 2-3A game in the Pueblo Pavilion. While Prep showed its youth and inexperience, the Braves countered with a balanced attack that had one player reach double figure. They also hit 13 3-pointers as Prep struggled to get out on shooters. Still, Prep got within six points when senior Jerome Roybal had a steal and a layup, followed by a 3 early in the third quarter.
Standouts: Prep had Finn Coles score 27 points, while Sam Cooper added 10. SFIS had Shaun Riley lead the way with 14 points.
What’s next: Prep (5-14, 0-8) plays the Braves (13-11, 3-5) again on Thursday in Prep Gymnasium.
Monte del Sol 61, Academy for Technology and the Classics 32
What happened: The Dragons took care of business to set up a showdown with McCurdy for first place on Thursday, as it held the Phoenix to 12 second-half points in a 2-2A game at IAIA. Monte del Sol outscored them 19-8 to build a 45-28 lead, then held ATC to four points the rest of the way.
Standouts: Luciano Valles had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Dragons, while Kevin Enriquez and Lukas Alarid each had 13 points. Ivan Morales led Monte del Sol with 12 rebounds. Julian Bernardino paced the Phoenix with 12 points.
What’s next: The Dragons (13-12, 6-1) plays at McCurdy on Friday. ATC (4-17, 3-3) plays Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf on Thursday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.