RIO RANCHO — Santa Fe High Demonettes seem to love roller coasters.
On Tuesday night, they gave their fans quite the ride, but at least everyone wearing blue-and-gold left home with smiles on their faces.
Santa Fe High needed five games and found itself trailing late in the first four before pulling out a 26-24, 22-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-6 win over Albuquerque Sandia in the District 5-5A playoff for the top seed in the district tournament Tuesday at Rio Rancho Cleveland.
With the win, the Demonettes (18-3) will host the 5-5A championship match at 2 p.m. Saturday in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. They also are one win away from matching their best record in 15 years — a 19-3 mark in 2004, which was also the last time the program won a district title and the city championship in the same year.
For all the success the Demonettes have attained, they seemed to enjoy the highs and lows that come with riding a roller coaster.
“I think we need to come out with even bigger energy, instead of, like, going on a roller coaster ride,” Santa Fe High senior setter Courtney Brookover said.
Brookover added that the team has become adept at handling the wild momentum swings and shows plenty of composure when the moment arises. That was never more apparent than in the finale.
Santa Fe High struggled to come out strong in the first four games, trailing the opener 5-3 and the next three games by identical 5-2 counts that incurred a timeout by head coach Josie Adams. This time, the Demonettes could not afford a slow start. The fast finish might’ve come too late.
“We talked about in the huddle [prior to Game 5],” Adams said. “We needed to score the first five points. In a short game, you just know that.”
The sense of urgency was there almost from the start. After Lady Matadors junior middle hitter Golden Finch hammered a kill on an overpass to start the scoring, Santa Fe High reeled off the next seven points. Sandia helped with some shaky hitting, as it had three hitting errors during the run, but the Demonettes also put pressure on the defense. Senior Salome Romp and junior Jorja “Joey” Chambers each had tip kills that had the Lady Matadors (12-7) on their heels, and Santa Fe High libero Marissa Benavidez recorded an ace that made the score 7-1, Santa Fe High.
By that point, Sandia head coach Megan Holland burned through her timeouts in an attempt to rally her team, but to no avail. The Lady Matadors got within 9-5 on Cali Hobart’s kill off the Santa Fe High block, but she followed that with a pair of net violations that took away crucial kills. Chambers followed with a block for 13-5, and the outcome was moot by that point.
Chambers came up big in the final game, recording three kills and a block to lead the way. She also had a crucial six-point run on her serve in Game 1 that turned a 22-18 deficit into a 23-22 lead.
“She really has stepped it up,” Brookover said. “I remember when she first came up [to the varsity team], and she has really improved. She has come out of her comfort zone.”
Don’t ask Santa Fe High to come out of its comfort zone, which is the hitting of Romp, because she is a constant at the net. The senior, sensing the moment, had 22 kills, a block and a pair of aces to lead the attack. She helped right the ship at key times, and admitted that the Demonettes’ ability to fall behind is somewhat troubling. Their ability to play their way out of deficits, though, makes up for it.
“We are able to get out of it and push through and battle the other team,” Romp said. “I wouldn’t call it bad or good.”
It’s just a part of the roller coaster, and the ride is much more fun when it leads to a win.
