No good season ever goes unrewarded, and there was plenty to celebrate for soccer at Santa Fe High.
A pair of boys and a trio of girls made the Class 5A All-State list, which was released Monday by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association.
Seniors Molly Wissman and Jazzi Gonzalez each earned first-team nods on the 5A girls squad and junior Asha Smelser is a second-team member. Wissman, who is bound for the University of Denver, was one of three first-team goalkeepers, as her 1.124 goals-against average was 10th in 5A and the 104 saves on the season was ninth best.
Gonzalez, a forward, was a steady playmaker for the Demonettes who scored 21 goals and dished out 15 assists as Santa Fe High reached the 5A quarterfinals. Smelser was a second-team midfielder who had 37 goals (good for second in 5A) along with a class-best
22 assists.
On the boys side, Evan Eadie was named a first-team midfielder after recording the most assists in the state with 21 in helping the Demons to the 5A semifinals after winning the state title in 2021. It was the second year in a row a Demon lead the state in assists, following Mike Wissman, Molly Wissman’s brother, after his 36-assist performance last year.
Owen Lock earned second-
team defender honors for his leading role in a defense that allowed just 33 goals on the season.
Class 1A/3A saw 10 players — all from St. Michael’s and Santa Fe Prep — earn All-State honors. Even though Santa Fe Prep won the district and reached the state semifinals, the Horsemen had seven players make the All-State roster.
Five of them were first-team performers, led by senior striker Trevor Erickson. His 27 goals and 62 points were third-best in 1A/3A as the Horsemen earned the No. 4 seed in the state tournament. Freshman Allan Rosales earned a first-team nod as a striker, as he scored 10 goals and dished out eight assists.
Meanwhile, Elijah Gutierrez is a first-team midfielder, as his 15 assists were second-best in 1A/3A.
On the defensive side, junior Santiago Sandoval is a first-team selection, as he recorded a 1.082 goals-against average to lead a Horsemen defense that surrendered just 22 goals — third-best in the class. He is joined by senior Daniel Kupcho, who is a first-team defender, along with sophomore Jonathan Wheeler and senior Marco C’de Baca as second-team back-line performers.
Prep managed a pair of first-team defenders in Liam Mooney and Vanya Ferjancic, as Prep won the District 2-1A/3A title and advanced to the state semifinals before losing to Hatch Valley in overtime.
Asher Nathan is Prep’s other All-State honoree, as his 12 goals and 11 assists got him on the first-team midfield.
The Class 1A/3A girls team has not been released yet, as coaches from the class will need to re-vote, according to the NMHSCA website.
In 4A, Los Alamos has six girls and three boys as All-State members. The Lady Hilltoppers had three players make it to the first team, led by senior striker Tara McDonald and her 40 goals that were fourth-best in 4A. Also on the first team are midfielder Laila Carter and defender Mackenzie Echave.
The second team has forward Marlee Katko, midfielder Dayja Fellers and defender Meredith Brown.
On the boys side, Los Alamos had all three of its selections make the first team — striker Stephen Boone, midfielder Alex Livescu and defender Abera Hettinga.