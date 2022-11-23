082422-sfnm-spt-wissman01

Santa Fe High School’s goalie Molly Wissman, center, rushes St. Michaels during an Aug. 17 game at Santa Fe High. Wissman was named Wednesday to the Class 5A All-State list.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

No good season ever goes unrewarded, and there was plenty to celebrate for soccer at Santa Fe High.

A pair of boys and a trio of girls made the Class 5A All-State list, which was released Monday by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association.

Seniors Molly Wissman and Jazzi Gonzalez each earned first-team nods on the 5A girls squad and junior Asha Smelser is a second-team member. Wissman, who is bound for the University of Denver, was one of three first-team goalkeepers, as her 1.124 goals-against average was 10th in 5A and the 104 saves on the season was ninth best.

