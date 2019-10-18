LOS ALAMOS — Santa Fe High’s football team did more than find a few answers during the bye week leading into Friday night’s District 2/6-5A opener at Sullivan Field.
The Demons found an offense.
They got healthy and were able to clear some of the proverbial cobwebs.
More importantly, they rediscovered their swagger.
Santa Fe High rolled up 518 yards of offense and scored the most points any Demons team has had in the last
72 games since 2012, routing Los Alamos 55-28 in a game that stayed close until late in the third quarter. The Demons outscored the Hilltopppers 29-7 in the final 14 minutes, amassing a staggering 457 yards rushing while committing just two penalties.
It snapped a three-game losing skid that had threatened to derail the season. What’s more, it leaves the Demons tied with crosstown rival Capital atop the district standings with two weeks left in the regular season.
Lest anyone forget, the city rivals meet in the regular season finale Nov. 1. As much as he’d like to say the teams are on a collision course for a district title and automatic playoff berth, Santa Fe High head coach Andrew Martinez laughed at the suggestion that maybe his team is already thinking two weeks ahead.
“Our biggest game is the one we have next, and all week I was telling these guys that this game, this Los Alamos game, it was the biggest one of the entire season,” he said. “That Capital game won’t mean as much if we don’t get [past] Del Norte next week, so now that’s our biggest game.”
If Friday’s game was, indeed, the biggest of the season, Martell Mora certainly played like he was ready for the big stage. The sophomore running back had 239 yards rushing and scored on rushing touchdowns of 4, 82, 2 and 66 yards.
Quarterback Luc Jaramillo had 126 yards rushing and 61 passing. He passed for a pair of touchdowns and had an electrifying 85-yard scoring run in which he lost the entire Los Alamos defensive front with a fake handoff that left him with a giant hole and plenty of green turf in front of him.
“We told the kids this was a do or die situation, and sometimes it works out, other times it doesn’t,” Martinez said. “You never know how the players are going to respond in those situations, but they had to know the truth, that we had to come out and win an important ballgame.”
Maligned much of the season, the Demons’ offense was an unstoppable machine most of the night. They scored on their first three drives and then found the end zone on each of the first five possessions of the second half.
It was the most points Santa Fe High has scored since beating Los Alamos 62-30 exactly seven years ago to the day.
“We couldn’t have done it without the line,” Mora said. “They made the holes extremely big. Our offense, it was just focus, and a good week of practice, putting everything together in practice, and we play good when we do that and do our job.”
The Demons had two drives stall inside the Los Alamos 30 late in the first half. Their other two nonscoring possessions ended in a fumbled snap by the team’s backup quarterback late in the fourth quarter, then the final drive when they took a knee.
One of the more remarkable moments came in the second half when the Los Alamos offense was kept off the field for 11 minutes. It started when defensive back Davee Gonzales intercepted a pass a yard deep in the end zone to end a Hilltoppers threat at the 8:26 mark of the third quarter.
The Demons answered with a nine-play, 80-yard drive in which Elijah Martinez rushed for 41 yards, the last 19 coming on a bruising touchdown run in which he ran over a Hilltoppers defensive back at the 13 before breaking free.
Los Alamos returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, which was answered by another Santa Fe High scoring drive. The Hilltoppers fumbled the kickoff right back to the Demons, setting up another long scoring drive.
The Los Alamos offense left the field trailing 26-21 late in the third quarter. By the time they got the ball back with 9:30 to go, the Santa Fe High lead had ballooned to 42-21.
“I think that right there was a big part of the game,” Martinez said. “Special teams came up big for us, and our defense, they finally got a chance to rest.”
GAME NOTES
Martinez finished with 65 yards rushing, all but three of those yards coming in the second half. … Demons defensive back Joel Rodriguez had two interceptions. Santa Fe High picked off Los Alamos quarterback Jose Salazar three times, holding him to 5-for-15 passing for 69 yards. … Los Alamos ran just seven offensive plays in the third quarter. … Mora’s 239 rushing yards were a career high. He had 120 yards on eight carries in the first half and 119 yards on nine carries in the second half.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.