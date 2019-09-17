Welcome back to Class 6A football, Santa Fe High.
Larry Chavez, assistant superintendent of athletics/activities and school support for Santa Fe Public Schools, said it is likely that the football program of the city’s flagship school will make the move up to the state’s highest classification when the New Mexico Activities Association is expected to unveil its plan for classification and alignment at Wednesday’s board of directors meeting.
Chavez said the school’s three-year enrollment average will bring it above the 1,450-student threshold for 6A, although the 40-day numbers for this school year have not been released.
It is not yet known what district Santa Fe High will compete in, but Chavez said he hopes that the NMAA will consider putting the Demons in a district that resembles District 5-5A in all other sports. That could mean Santa Fe High would be paired with Albuquerque High, Manzano and Rio Grande, or possibly West Mesa in a fourth district in 6A, which currently has three.
“Ideally, that would be a great fit for us because we do participate with those schools in other sports,” Chavez said. “I think it would be welcomed not only by Santa Fe Public Schools, but I’ve been talking to my fellow administrators in [Albuquerque Public Schools], and I think they would be in agreement.”
While that might be the biggest news to come out of the prospective plan, it is not the only one to affect Northern New Mexico schools. Academy for Technology and the Classics will make the jump to Class 3A in all sports after spending the past decade as a 2A program in most sports (girls soccer is in 1A/3A). Tim Host, ATC’s athletic director and cross-country head coach, said the school will likely be the smallest school in 3A and placed in 2-3A. That will place the Phoenix with St. Michael’s, Santa Fe Indian School, Santa Fe Prep, Las Vegas Robertson, West Las Vegas and Raton.
Host said the school’s overall expansion — in enrollment and facilities — came at the right time. ATC recently added a building that houses more classrooms as well as its own gymnasium, which will be used by its middle school and high school basketball teams. Despite earning nine votes in last week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports coaches’ volleyball poll, ATC does not have a volleyball program.
Host said he hopes that Santa Fe Public Schools, which oversees the charter school, will help the school by boosting its enrollment, in part to help it compete in 3A and add more subvarsity teams. The basketball program only has junior varsity teams, while the girls soccer program has only a varsity squad. “The coaching staff, as well as the administration, knew that this was a possibility,” Host said. “That is what we will accept and we’ll make the best of it to compete at that level.”
The board also will discuss reducing the number of teams that qualify for the postseason in Class 2A and 3A baseball, Class 1A/2A and 3A softball and Class 1A/3A soccer. It would drop the number of qualifiers from
16 to 12 in baseball and softball for the affected classes, and 1A/3A soccer would go from 12 teams to eight.
Last season’s girls soccer bracket saw 12 of the 13 teams qualify for the state tournament, with 2-18-1 Santa Fe Indian School earning the the 12th seed. On the boys side, Santa Fe Prep earned the 11th seed despite a 3-14-1 record. In 3A baseball, Tularosa and Raton made it the postseason with just four wins, while the bottom three seeds in 2A (Desert Academy, Peñasco and Navajo Pine) each had five wins.
The board meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the NMAA offices in Albuquerque.