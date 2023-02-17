ALBUQUERQUE — No hardware was handed out on Day 1 of the State Swimming and Diving Championships. That comes on Day 2 when winners are crowned in 24 events over a five-hour window at the Albuquerque Academy Natatorium.

A number of local swimmers find themselves in contention for the podium, many of whom wear the navy blue and gold of Santa Fe High.

The boys and girls teams from Santa Fe High fared well in Friday’s preliminary rounds as a packed house filed into a place traditionally not that friendly to the Demons and Demonettes. This time it might turn out just a little different.