St.Michael's Raylee Hunt competes in the girls 100-yard freestyle preliminary race Friday at the State Swimming and Diving Championships at Albuquerque Academy Natatorium. Hunt posting a time of 1:04.70 to claim the top seed for Saturday's finals.
St.Michael's Raylee Hunt competes in the girls 100-yard freestyle preliminary race Friday at the State Swimming and Diving Championships at Albuquerque Academy Natatorium. Hunt posting a time of 1:04.70 to claim the top seed for Saturday's finals.
ALBUQUERQUE — No hardware was handed out on Day 1 of the State Swimming and Diving Championships. That comes on Day 2 when winners are crowned in 24 events over a five-hour window at the Albuquerque Academy Natatorium.
A number of local swimmers find themselves in contention for the podium, many of whom wear the navy blue and gold of Santa Fe High.
The boys and girls teams from Santa Fe High fared well in Friday’s preliminary rounds as a packed house filed into a place traditionally not that friendly to the Demons and Demonettes. This time it might turn out just a little different.
Senior Nick Stadick qualified for Saturday’s finals in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle events while teammates Henry Lyons and Elias Gibson have also moved on in a pair of disciplines. What’s more, the Demons are entered in the fast heat of the 200-yard individual medley relay and the all-important 400 free relay.
The 400 free is the final event of championship Saturday and it usually carries with it a certain degree of drama. With all individual medals already claimed, the event is the final one of the season and sometimes is the difference between a team making the podium and heading home with a trophy or missing out and leaving empty handed.
Santa Fe High could easily climb into a decent place in terms of the team standings. While a podium finish might be a long shot, it’s conceivable this year’s team could finish in the top 10.
Stadick will start in lane 2 of the 100 freestyle finals and in lane 7 of the 200 free. His qualifying time in the 200 was 1 minute, 48.84 seconds, the sixth fastest Friday. He enters the finals half a dozen seconds off top seed Nolan Arnholt of Los Alamos.
The Hilltoppers, as usual, flexed their muscles in the pool. The boys and girls are again led by a deep and talented roster, namely Anna Wetteland. She breezed to the top qualifying times in the 50 free and 100 butterfly and enters Saturday’s finals as one of the swimmers everyone’s excited to watch.
Same goes for St. Michael’s sophomore Raylee Hunt.
She dominated the 100 breaststroke prelims, posting a time of 1:04.70 to claim the top seed and the coveted lane-4 assignment for the finals. She’s also in contention in the 100 free alongside Los Alamos sprinter Sophia Pieck. Hunt will be in lane 2 while Pieck is in 3.
Santa Fe High’s Ruby Sallah moved into the finals in her two events. She’s in the fast heat of the 50 freestyle that features Wetteland and Pieck. She’s also part of the 100 breaststroke with a qualifying time that was roughly 6½ seconds off Hunt’s pace.
As well as Wetteland did in her butterfly prelim performance, she was matched by Los Alamos boys teammate Ming-Yuan Lo. While Wetteland posted a time that was two seconds faster than anyone else who reached the finals, Lo did the same with his prelim time of 50.94. He is an overwhelming favorite in that race, but should get some competition from Gibson and Jacob Duran of St. Michael’s in the 100 breaststroke.
Gibson held his own in the individual medley and the breaststroke while Lyons is also in the IM finals as well as the marathon 500 freestyle.
Saturday’s finals start at 11:30 a.m. with the last event scheduled for about 5 p.m.