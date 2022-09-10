Santa Fe High quarterback Santiago Villasenor is dragged down by Silver linebacker Matthew Garrison in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Ivan Head Stadium. The Demons dropped their fourth straight game, losing 32-0. It’s the third straight game they have been shut out in.
Silver running back Aidan Granado attempts to spin away from Santa Fe High’s Jeremiah Padilla in the second quarter of Saturday’s football game at Ivan Head Stadium. Granado would score a pair of touchdowns in the Colts’ 32-0 win over the Demons.
Santa Fe High quarterback Santiago Villasenor is dragged down by Silver linebacker Matthew Garrison in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Ivan Head Stadium. The Demons dropped their fourth straight game, losing 32-0. It’s the third straight game they have been shut out in.
Silver running back Aidan Granado attempts to spin away from Santa Fe High’s Jeremiah Padilla in the second quarter of Saturday’s football game at Ivan Head Stadium. Granado would score a pair of touchdowns in the Colts’ 32-0 win over the Demons.
Not even a 14-hour stay from Mother Nature could save the struggling Santa Fe High football team from another loss.
After Friday night’s nondistrict visit from Silver was postponed by lightning and heavy rain, the Demons and Colts reunited for a rare 9:30 a.m. kickoff on Saturday at Ivan Head Stadium.
Admission was free, and the traditional post-national anthem fireworks went off without a hitch at 9:28. Only a couple hundred fans showed up; not even the Demons’ cheerleaders were able to make it.
They didn’t miss much as Silver, the unbeaten No. 3 team in this week’s Class 4A poll, rolled to a 32-0 victory that dropped Santa Fe High to 0-4. The Demons have been shut out their last three games and have been held off the scoreboard for 15 consecutive quarters. They’ve now been outscored 185-12, the worst point differential of any team in Class 6A and the third-worst of all 11-man teams in the state. Only Gallup (184) and Tucumcari (203) have more.
“I’m kind of glad we moved it because [Friday], if we would have started and, say, Santa Fe’s up and they ended it in the first quarter because of the lightning, that’s not good for either team,” said Silver coach Jerome Ortiz. “Waiting another day at least takes the stress of knowing the game could end any second go away.”
It wasn’t the postponement that made Ortiz so happy. Neither was his team’s win, per se.
He lauded the efforts of Santa Fe Public Schools and the Demons coaches for making an overnight stay even possible. In the height of Fiesta, SFPS managed to find a dozen hotel rooms for Silver’s traveling party and agreed to split the cost between the schools.
SFPS also helped feed the players and coaches and provide whatever assistance it could to make the Colts feel as at home as possible.
“Honestly, hats off to them,” Ortiz said. “The hospitality was great and their coach, their [athletic director], everybody here was great helping us figure out a way to stay.”
Saturday’s game lacked the energy of a normal game. The lack of fans, a band, cheerleaders and a vocal student cheering section was a big part of that. Same, too, for the early wake-up call for both teams.
Silver was out of bed before 7 a.m. Because the team didn’t have time for breakfast, Ortiz said he and and some coaches and parents hit a local Walgreens on Friday night to buy as many granola bars, rice crispy treats and energy drinks as possible.
Demons coach Andrew Martinez said it wasn’t much better for his club. It’s been a challenge to get his battered team mentally prepared for the grind, but playing a morning game wasn’t out of the ordinary for a team that spent the entire preseason working out at the crack of dawn.
“I wasn’t worried too much about the time, but what hurts is coming out and shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties, guys not in special teams plays when they’re supposed to be out there — that’s tough to recover from right off the bat,” Martinez said.
The Demons fumbled on their first offensive play, allowing Silver to drive 41 yards for a 6-0 lead when Mason Locket scored on a 17-yard touchdown run. He found the end zone again in the second half as the Colts were in control from the very start.
If there was a turning point it was midway through the first quarter. The Demons drove as far as the Silver 21 before failing to convert on fourth down. Martinez said he considered having one of his kickers, Jazzi Gonzalez or Molly Wissman, attempt a field goal but elected to go for it as a means to motivate his team.
“If we convert right there, who knows, maybe things are different,” Martinez said. “We could have gone for three points because, honestly, both girls can make that kick, but we’ve been struggling so much on offense that I was trying to give them a spark.”
The Colts took over and drove 74 yards for another touchdown, the first of two on the day from running back Aidan Granado. His 16-yard run to make it 14-0 came moments before his defense forced another turnover, setting up Granada’s 8-yard touchdown reception to make it 20-0.
Silver scored again just before the half on a pick-6 by defensive back Anthony Rico and closed things out early in the third quarter with a 12-yard Lockett touchdown run.
One of the few highlights Santa Fe High had from that point on was a monster 74-yard punt from Wissman. The ball was bouncing inside Silver’s 10-yard-line when return man Julian Richard picked it up, costing Wissman another eight yards at least.
“I kick soccer balls that far all the time,” she said.
If there is light in the distance it could be this: Santa Fe High’s next game will be next Saturday when the Demons travel to Wilson Stadium in Albuquerque to face winless Manzano. The Monarchs (0-3) have been outscored 140-0 thus far.