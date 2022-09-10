Not even a 14-hour stay from Mother Nature could save the struggling Santa Fe High football team from another loss.

After Friday night’s nondistrict visit from Silver was postponed by lightning and heavy rain, the Demons and Colts reunited for a rare 9:30 a.m. kickoff on Saturday at Ivan Head Stadium.

Admission was free, and the traditional post-national anthem fireworks went off without a hitch at 9:28. Only a couple hundred fans showed up; not even the Demons’ cheerleaders were able to make it.

