Saturday night was the reason Santi Montoya and Lukas Turner spend time together playing pick-up games at Genoveva Chavez Community Center.

The ability to know each other’s skills on the basketball court and use it to their advantage when the moment arises was what the duo envisioned. With the lead in District 5-5A on the line in the fourth quarter against the fourth-ranked Los Lunas Tigers, Montoya and Turner turned knowledge into power for Santa Fe High.

They combined for 14 of the Demons’ 18 points in the period, which was enough to hold off the Tigers for a 58-54 win in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. The win, combined with Albuquerque Manzano’s 55-52 win over Albuquerque Rio Grande, give Santa Fe High (11-7 overall, 2-0 in 5-5A) sole possession of the district just one week into the season, as a quartet of teams share second place at 1-1 (the Monarchs, Ravens, Tigers and the Capital Jaguars).

