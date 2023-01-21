Santa Fe High guard Lukas Turner shoots under pressure from Los Lunas’ Hunter Dixon, left, and Isaiah Aragon during Saturday’s 58-54 Demons win. Turner, a junior, and senior Santi Montoya combined for 14 of Santa Fe High’s final 18 points in Saturday’s tight game. “It’s been me and Santi lately,” Turner said. “After me and him feed off each other, it connects the rest of the team.” The win gave the Demons a one-game lead in District 5-5A after one week of play.
Santa Fe High’s Joshua Trujillo dives for a loose ball against Los Lunas’ Logan Tafoya during Saturday’s win. Trujillo had a key steal with 4:48 left that eventually led to a Montoya basket in transition that tied the game.
Saturday night was the reason Santi Montoya and Lukas Turner spend time together playing pick-up games at Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
The ability to know each other’s skills on the basketball court and use it to their advantage when the moment arises was what the duo envisioned. With the lead in District 5-5A on the line in the fourth quarter against the fourth-ranked Los Lunas Tigers, Montoya and Turner turned knowledge into power for Santa Fe High.
They combined for 14 of the Demons’ 18 points in the period, which was enough to hold off the Tigers for a 58-54 win in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. The win, combined with Albuquerque Manzano’s 55-52 win over Albuquerque Rio Grande, give Santa Fe High (11-7 overall, 2-0 in 5-5A) sole possession of the district just one week into the season, as a quartet of teams share second place at 1-1 (the Monarchs, Ravens, Tigers and the Capital Jaguars).
The Demons can thank the senior Montoya and Turner, a junior, for those extended sessions away from practice that has developed their rapport.
“It just feels good that I can trust him and Lukas can trust me,” Montoya said. “It feels good to feed off of each other. And when I see Lukas scoring and scoring, I just keep feeding him, and it works out.”
Turner has become the go-to option in the Santa Fe High attack, and he collected his sixth game with at least 20 points in the last seven games. He scored 26 points, often by slicing through the Tigers’ defense for layups. But Montoya is becoming a steady alternative to Turner’s acrobatics.
He scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key that tied the score at 43-all with 5:59 left and set the Demons up for a crucial stretch in which they scored eight unanswered points that turned a 47-45 Los Lunas edge into a 53-47 Santa Fe High lead when Turner scored on a drive to the basket with 3:55 to go.
Montoya also hit three of four free throws in the final 30 seconds as Santa Fe High went 5-for-6 to seal the win. Turner said watching Montoya find his role on the team has been encouraging as Santa Fe High has played its best stretch of games that coincided with a timely four-game winning streak — the longest of the season.
“It’s been me and Santi lately,” Turner said. “After me and him feed off each other, it connects the rest of the team.”
The rest of the team fed off of Montoya’s baseline drive with 4:48 left that tied the score at 47, as Demons guard Josh Trujillo poked a loose ball toward teammate Daniel Lopez. That got the transition game going, and Turner collected a foul that sent him to the free-throw line to hit a pair of tries.
He came up with his own steal on the ensuing possession and scored on a layup over Los Lunas’ 6-foot-5 star wing Jalin Holland for a 51-47 lead. Holland then was called for a player-control foul, which then led to Turner’s second driving layup for a six-point edge.
It was the kind of stretch on both ends of the court the Demons have struggled to put together in close games.
“It’s been a huge confidence booster,” Demons head coach Zack Cole said. “It shows that everything we’ve been preaching to the boys that there is a some light at the end of the tunnel. And when you experience stuff like this, it helps with buy-in.”
Cole added Santa Fe High also did a good job executing its game plan of extending its defense and forcing the Tigers to start their offense further away from the basket. While Los Lunas (14-4, 1-1) connected on 18 of 36 shots, the extra effort to runs its offense showed down the stretch in a 2-for-7 finish — all from 3-point range.
“It was to keep them from getting into scoring position, and believe in our boys that they can hustle and cover the ground we were giving up,” Cole said. “When you overextend, you open up some gaps, but our boys were flying around. They were communicating, and we were able to accomplish what we wanted to do.”
While beating a team ranked in the top four in both the New Mexico Overtime Sports coaches poll and the MaxPreps.com rankings, the Demons know this is just one step in the longer journey.
Games against the Monarchs (Wednesday) and crosstown rival Capital (Jan. 28) give Santa Fe High a chance to put some distance between its district foes.
“This feels good, but we got to play well against Manzano now,” Montoya said.
The Demons are hoping Turner’s and Montoya’s rapport begins to rub off on the rest of them.